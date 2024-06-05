Labatt signs to deal to make Budweiser an official beer of the NHL in Canada

TORONTO — Labatt Breweries of Canada and the National Hockey League have announced a deal that will see Budweiser become an official beer of the NHL in Canada.

Financial terms of the multi-year agreement were not immediately available.

As part of the partnership, Labatt will receive broadcast exposure through digitally enhanced dasherboards that allow for the digital replacement of camera-visible arena dasherboards during game broadcasts.

The agreement will also allow for a wide range of other marketing and promotion opportunities.

Labatt is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The deal comes ahead of the first game of the Stanley Cup final on Saturday between the Edmonton Oilers and the Florida Panthers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press