New Pamela Anderson, Bryan Baeumler shows among Corus’ fall/winter plans

TORONTO — A Pamela Anderson cooking show and a new Bryan and Sarah Baeumler docuseries are among the highlights of Corus Entertainment’s upcoming TV plans.

The broadcaster revealed a fall/winter lineup for its specialty properties and flagship Global that add “Pamela’s Cookin’ With Love” to Food Network Canada and “Building Baeumler” to HGTV Canada.

Also heading to HGTV Canada is Kristen Coutts’ “Beer Budget Reno,” the fall luxury reno show “House of Ali” with Ali Budd, and a second season of Anderson’s reno show “Pamela’s Garden of Eden,” set for winter.

History Channel boasts “Yukon Rescue,” a new docuseries following an emergency response team, and “Sounds Black,” a four-part documentary about the origins of Black music in Canada featuring Kardinal Offishall, Maestro Fresh Wes, Deborah Cox and more.

Global’s homegrown scripted fare includes the B.C.-shot crime drama “Murder in a Small Town” with Vancouver’s Rossif Sutherland and Kristin Kreuk, set for fall, and the mid-season return of the Victor Garber legal drama “Family Law.”

Corus Entertainment’s content boss says the media giant is leaning into lifestyles and reality fare after the CRTC eased rules around obligations to produce homegrown scripted drama and comedy.

Global’s hip-hop drama “Robyn Hood,” a reimagining of the Robin Hood tale by Director X that premiered last September, is not returning due to poor ratings, said Troy Reeb, executive vice president of networks and content.

Global’s fall lineup includes U.S. imports delayed by last year’s Hollywood actors and writers strikes, including CBS’ gender-swapped “Matlock” starring Kathy Bates and the Damon Wayans comedy “Poppa’s House,” in which he plays a divorced radio host navigating his love life while parenting his adult son, played by Damon Wayans Jr.

