A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto’s Yorkville earlier this week.

The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday. It shows a white Honda Civic casually driving along a sidewalk in the Yonge Street and Bloor Street West area near the Bloor-Yonge Station.

“Just going for a drive down the sidewalk?” the man recording can be heard saying. “I’ve seen everything now. Peak Toronto.”

The video ends by showing the driver attempting to get back on the street.

A Toronto police spokesperson told CityNews that no report had been filed on the incident.

“From watching the video, it seems that once the driver knew he was driving on the sidewalk, he moved to the roadway,” they said.