‘Peak Toronto’: Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A video has gone viral after a man was recorded driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. Here's the reaction from Breakfast Television's Meredith Shaw and Tracy Moore.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 5, 2024 9:03 am.

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto’s Yorkville earlier this week.

The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday. It shows a white Honda Civic casually driving along a sidewalk in the Yonge Street and Bloor Street West area near the Bloor-Yonge Station.

@johnnystrides

Sidewalk driver near Yonge & Bloor in Toronto toronto baddrivers torontodrivers torontolife torontotiktok #downtowntoronto

♬ original sound – JohnnyStrides – JohnnyStrides

“Just going for a drive down the sidewalk?” the man recording can be heard saying. “I’ve seen everything now. Peak Toronto.”

The video ends by showing the driver attempting to get back on the street.

A Toronto police spokesperson told CityNews that no report had been filed on the incident.

“From watching the video, it seems that once the driver knew he was driving on the sidewalk, he moved to the roadway,” they said.

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

breaking

1m ago

'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program
'Absolutely brutal': Ontario to end COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program

A crucial program during the COVID-19 pandemic is ending as Ontario will scrap the wastewater surveillance program later next month. It's expected to be officially terminated on July 31. Federal...

4h ago

'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting
'Best person ever': Community reeling as police ID man, 61, killed in Etobicoke shooting

The daughter of a 61-year-old man fatally shot outside of an Etobicoke high school last weekend has spoken out as the community tries to piece together why alleged armed suspects opened fire at a group...

1h ago

'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out
'I am broken': Mother of vulnerable boy found unresponsive in Ontario school speaks out

Heartbreaking words from a mother enduring an unthinkable tragedy were shared as a statement by Brenda Davis was read Tuesday at Queen's Park. Her son, Landyn Ferris, was pronounced dead on May 14 after...

4h ago

