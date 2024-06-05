Watchdog can’t ‘add anything’ on finding that MPs assisted foreign states: McGuinty

Liberal MP David McGuinty, Chair of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians, responds to questions from reporters before heading into a meeting of the Liberal Caucus in Ottawa, on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2024 12:31 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2024 12:42 pm.

OTTAWA — The chairman of a national security watchdog says the panel “cannot add anything” to its recent finding that some MPs wittingly assisted the efforts of foreign states to interfere in Canadian politics.

Liberal MP David McGuinty says the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians has gone as far as it possibly can in its report to outline the accusations.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said this week it is up to law enforcement to decide if any MPs broke the law.

The committee’s conclusions reverberate as Parliament studies a government bill that aims to better protect democratic institutions against foreign meddling.

The report says foreign states conduct sophisticated and pervasive foreign interference, specifically targeting Canada’s democratic processes before, during and after elections.

It says China and India are the most active perpetrators, adding these activities pose a significant threat to national security and the overall integrity of Canada’s democracy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years
Bank of Canada cuts key interest rate for 1st time in more than 4 years

Today, the Bank of Canada cut its key interest rate for the first time in more than four years, marking a major turning point in its fight against inflation. Governor Tiff Macklem says the Bank of Canada...

updated

1h ago

What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments
What the Bank of Canada rate cut means for mortgages, consumer loans and investments

The Bank of Canada has lowered its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 4.75 per cent. Here's what it could mean for your finances. What does it mean for consumers and prime rates? The...

1h ago

Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus
Pro-Palestinian encampment erected by York University students on campus

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at York University's Keele Campus, just outside the subway station. Students from York say they established the "York Popular University for Palestine...

1h ago

'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville
'Peak Toronto': Viral video shows man driving on sidewalk in Yorkville

A now-viral video is making the rounds after a man was caught driving on a sidewalk in Toronto's Yorkville earlier this week. The video shared on TikTok by user JohnnyStrides was recorded on Monday....

2h ago

