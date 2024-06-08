Pearson airport to conduct late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night.

It’s all part of a federally mandated security exercise that will take place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. in Terminal 1 and involve upwards of 100 volunteers along with Peel Regional Police and Toronto Pearson Fire emergency services.

“The aim of this full-scale security exercise is to test the response capabilities of both airport personnel and external stakeholders in handling a simulated bomb threat to better plan procedure testing and to identify any possible deficiencies or gaps,” airport officials said in a statement.

“Volunteers will assist by roleplaying as passengers – both injured (make up) and uninjured, and as their family and friends or members of the public.”

While the exercise is not expected to create any delays or cancellations, airport officials cautioned passengers to be prepared for “potential disruptions.”

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority typically runs one full-scale exercise per year. Last May, they staged a simulated plane crash which involved 400 volunteers.