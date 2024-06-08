Pearson airport to conduct late-night simulated bomb threat exercise

The departure area at Terminal 3 is pictured at Toronto Pearson Airport
The departure area at Terminal 3 is pictured at Toronto Pearson Airport on March 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

By John Marchesan

Posted June 8, 2024 7:29 pm.

Toronto Pearson airport officials are advising the public they will see flashing lights and people who appear injured in and around one of its terminals on Saturday night.

It’s all part of a federally mandated security exercise that will take place from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. in Terminal 1 and involve upwards of 100 volunteers along with Peel Regional Police and Toronto Pearson Fire emergency services.

“The aim of this full-scale security exercise is to test the response capabilities of both airport personnel and external stakeholders in handling a simulated bomb threat to better plan procedure testing and to identify any possible deficiencies or gaps,” airport officials said in a statement.

“Volunteers will assist by roleplaying as passengers – both injured (make up) and uninjured, and as their family and friends or members of the public.”

While the exercise is not expected to create any delays or cancellations, airport officials cautioned passengers to be prepared for “potential disruptions.”

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority typically runs one full-scale exercise per year. Last May, they staged a simulated plane crash which involved 400 volunteers.

Top Stories

3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data
3 pharma companies recall generic prescription drugs over questionable test data

Health Canada says three pharmaceutical companies are recalling all lots of their prescription generic medication over concerns about the integrity of tests used to show their products work the same as...

3h ago

Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform
Small ownership landlords in Ontario call for rental housing market reform

A group of housing providers in the province are calling out the Ford government, saying reform is needed to help small-ownership landlords and good tenants. Small Ownership Landlords of Ontario (SOLO)...

1h ago

Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed
Israel rescues 4 hostages taken in Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, over 200 Palestinians are reported killed

The army said it rescued Noa Argamani, 25; Almog Meir Jan, 21; Andrey Kozlov, 27; and Shlomi Ziv, 40, in two locations in a daytime operation.

3m ago

Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403
Oshawa man handed jail time, 6K fine for speeding on Highway 403

A 26-year-old Oshawa man will spend the next three months in jail after being convicted of speeding on Highway 403. Ontario Provincial Police say the man was caught going 175 km/h on the eastbound portion...

3h ago

