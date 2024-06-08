Man charged after rock thrown through downtown Toronto synagogue, police say

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 8, 2024 1:38 pm.

Last Updated June 8, 2024 1:49 pm.

Toronto police officers say a man has been charged as part of a suspected hate-motivated mischief investigation after a rock was thrown into a downtown synagogue at the beginning of June.

Officers said in a statement the incident happened at a synagogue near Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West at around 5:15 a.m. on June 1.

Investigators alleged the man threw the rock through a front window and caused it to break.

The statement said the suspect, 33-year-old Toronto resident Jonathan Szeftel, was arrested on Monday and charged with mischief to a religious property and failure to comply with a probation order.

He appeared in a downtown court on Tuesday. The allegations haven’t been proven in court.

