Canada Post pausing parcels to 12 EU countries over new customs rules

Canada Post signage is pictured at its headquarters in Ottawa on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby The Canadian Press

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 30, 2026 11:01 pm.

Last Updated June 30, 2026 11:02 pm.

OTTAWA — Canada Post says it is suspending service to some European Union countries over new customs rules for low-value shipments.

The postal service says in a notice on its website that it’s not accepting parcels destined for a dozen countries until further notice.

They include Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal and Spain.

Effective Wednesday, the European Union is introducing a three-euro customs duty on parcels imported from outside the bloc worth up to 150 euros, or about $240.

Related:

The European Union says the new duty applies per item, based on tariff classification and not quantity.

It says many parcels are undervalued or falsely declared to avoid customs duties, and current rules give non-EU sellers an “unfair advantage” over businesses that manufacture or sell products in the European Union.

“The new measure will help create fairer competition for EU businesses, better protect consumers from unsafe products, tackle customs fraud and address environmental concerns over mass shipping,” the European Union says in a news release Tuesday.

Canada Post says it will continue accepting shipments to other EU destinations, such as Poland, Latvia and Sweden, and work to implement compliant solutions in the affected markets.

Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

What's open and closed on Canada Day in the Greater Toronto Area

While Canada Day falls midweek, there will be closures for the stat holiday. Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day this year.

31m ago

Toronto and GTA in midst of blistering multi-day heat event

The heat warnings are expected to remain in place until late Friday and possibly into Saturday before temperatures start to ease.

2h ago

Raptors sending Clippers 2031, 2033 first-round picks in Kawhi Leonard trade: report

With the deal getting finalized, the Raptors will sign Kawhi Leonard to a two-year max extension, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported Tuesday

2h ago

York Regional Police launch organized retail theft enforcement project at various stores

A York Regional Police spokesperson says officers will be at traditional big-box stores as well as stores selling alcohol and hardware tools.

3h ago

Top Stories

What's open and closed on Canada Day in the Greater Toronto Area

While Canada Day falls midweek, there will be closures for the stat holiday. Here's what's open and closed on Canada Day this year.

31m ago

Toronto and GTA in midst of blistering multi-day heat event

The heat warnings are expected to remain in place until late Friday and possibly into Saturday before temperatures start to ease.

2h ago

Raptors sending Clippers 2031, 2033 first-round picks in Kawhi Leonard trade: report

With the deal getting finalized, the Raptors will sign Kawhi Leonard to a two-year max extension, Sportsnet’s Michael Grange reported Tuesday

2h ago

York Regional Police launch organized retail theft enforcement project at various stores

A York Regional Police spokesperson says officers will be at traditional big-box stores as well as stores selling alcohol and hardware tools.

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:03
Kawhi Leonard headed back to the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors have officially acquired Kawhi Leonard, bringing the former finals MVP back to the city where he helped deliver the franchise’s first NBA championship. Catalina Gillies reports.

2h ago

2:31
One woman injured after early morning, targeted Brampton home invasion

Rhianne Campbell is speaking with neighbours who say incidents of crime have been on the rise in recent years.

4h ago

2:35
Humidity not breaking until the weekend

Natasha Ramsahai has more on the Canada Day forecast as well as the extended stretch of heat and humidity we can expect in the Greater Toronto Area.

4h ago

2:23
Toronto's Moroccan community looks ahead to match against Canada

After a dramatic win against the Netherlands, Morocco is set to face Canada in the next World Cup match. Erica Natividad with how members of Toronto's Moroccan community are feeling ahead of Saturday's game.

5h ago

2:28
Fireworks safety is everyone's responsibility

Rules and regulations for private fireworks use varies in regions across the GTA. What are the dos and don'ts of private fireworks use this Canada Day?

5h ago

More Videos