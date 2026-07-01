Sergei Bobrovsky agrees to three-year, $21M deal with Maple Leafs

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) watches the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP)

By Sportsnet

Posted July 1, 2026 2:18 pm.

Last Updated July 1, 2026 3:00 pm.

The much-anticipated signing has happened and Sergei Bobrovsky is the new starting goalie for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 37-year-old has signed a three-year deal with a $7 million cap hit.

While Bobrovsky is coming off a down season in which he posted an .877 save percentage in 52 games, Leafs fans can think back to a comparable pickup that worked out rather well.

In 2002 Toronto acquired goalie Ed Belfour when he was 37 years old and coming off a season with an .895 save percentage. The Stars decided to move on and the Leafs made a move for a new starter.

In Year 1, Belfour bounced back with a .922 save percentage, and followed it up with a .918, leading the Leafs to the playoffs both seasons.

The Leafs will hope for similar success for Bobrovsky, another future Hall of Famer.

The now-former Panthers netminder will turn 38 in September, so he will be 40 by the time this contract expires. But in Florida, Bobrovsky led the team to three straight Cup Finals and two straight championships. In Toronto, he’ll pair back up with Anthony Stolarz. The two were teammates with the Panthers in 2023-24 when Florida won its first Stanley Cup. Stolarz played 27 games that season, one more than he did with the Maple Leafs in 2025-26.

It’s a huge move for the Maple Leafs, who have more cap flexibility than at any time in recent memory.

Leafs sign Sissons

The Toronto Maple Leafs are adding some grit and depth in free agency.

Free agent Colton Sissons signed a two-year, $8.5-million deal with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old forward spent last season with the Vegas Golden Knights, recording six goals and 11 points in 66 games.

Prior to that, the North Vancouver, B.C., native was a longtime Nashville Predator, spending 11 seasons in Music City before he was traded to Vegas last off-season.

Sissons ranked first amongst the Predators in hits with 1,131 since 2015-16.

Selected 50th overall by the Predators in 2012, Sissons has 101 goals and 231 points in 756 career games.

Roslovic signs with Maple Leafs

After a solid year in Edmonton, Jack Roslovic is heading somewhere new.

Roslovic has agreed to a two-year, $8-million deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reported on Wednesday.

The centre had 21 goals and 15 assists in 69 games with the Oilers last season.

Roslovic previously spent time with the Winnipeg Jets, Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes. He was a first-round selection of the Jets in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The 29-year-old has had back-to-back 20-plus goal seasons for the first time in his career. He tied his career high with 22 goals for the Hurricanes in 2024-25.

Roslovic played with Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews at the U.S. National Development Team Program.

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