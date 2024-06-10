2 injured, male arrested after stabbing near Danforth and Victoria Park

Two men have been taken to hospital and one male has been arrested after a stabbing in the Danforth and Victoria Park Avenues area Monday night.

Police say they were called to Danforth and Thyra Avenue just after 8:30 p.m.

One of the victims was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the other has serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

S male was arrested at the scene. He reportedly also suffered injuries in the incident and is being assessed by paramedic.

Danforth is closed westbound at Victoria Park and eastbound at Eldon Avenue.

