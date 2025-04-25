Motorcyclist critically injured in Mississauga crash

A crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Cawthra Road near the Queen Elizabeth Way in Mississauga on April 25, 2025. (CityNews)

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted April 25, 2025 8:53 am.

Last Updated April 25, 2025 9:04 am.

A motorcyclist is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga on Friday morning, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Cawthra Road and Tedwyn Drive, near the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW), just after 7:30 a.m.

According to Peel Regional Paramedic Services, the motorcyclist is a man in his 20s.

No other injuries were reported and the driver of the car remained at the scene.

No details have been released on the cause of the crash.

Cawthra is closed in both directions from The Queensway to North Service Road.

