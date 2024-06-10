Polls close in Mississauga mayoral race, results expected soon

The polls have officially closed in Mississauga as the city waits to find out who will be their next mayor.

The need to fill the vacancy came on Jan. 12 when Bonnie Crombie resigned after she won the leadership of the Ontario Liberal Party. More than 24,000 voters cast their vote during advance voting.

Out of the pack of 20 people running to become Mississauga’s next mayor, former councillor Carolyn Parrish held a tight lead in polls ahead of the election.

Recent polls indicate her lead has declined following her decision to not take part in candidate debates, allowing city councillors former Ontario Liberal MPP Dipika Damerla and Ward 2 councillor Alvin Tedjo to close the gap.

Damerla, who currently represents Ward 7, spent two terms in provincial parliament before switching to municipal politics in 2018.

“I’ve put forward a vision of saying, I’m going to keep your property taxes low, I’m tough on crime, I’m going to build homes but I’m going to manage the growth,” she said in her last push to voters.

Tedjo, meanwhile, touted his plan to freeze taxes in his pitch to voters. “I’m the only candidate out there that’s talking about freezing taxes for two years so that we can actually help people with affordability. I’ve got the most progressive housing plan.”

Other notable candidates included Ward 1 councillor Stephen Dasko and Brian Crombie, the ex-husband of Bonnie Crombie.

An election to fill the Ward 5 council seat left empty in mid-March when Parrish resigned to run for mayor also took place today. The results are expected shortly.

The byelection winner will serve as mayor for the remainder of the 2022-2026 term.