Public warned to be vigilant about Toronto police phone scam

A mobile phone displays a Scam Likely message to an incoming call. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted April 4, 2025 3:23 pm.

Toronto police are warning the public about an increase in the number of unsolicited phone calls from scammers identifying themselves as Toronto Police officers.

Investigators say those being targeted will often see “Toronto Police” displayed as the caller. The scammer will then identify themselves as a police officer and tell them that their information has been compromised and that paying a fee in Bitcoin will fix the problem.

Police say scammers are also targeting members of the Chinese community, pretending to be police officers and telling them that they are part of an ongoing investigation involving them in China.

In one instance, police say the victim is told to do a video call with a man who is seen wearing a police uniform and who identifies themselves as an officer from China. The victim is threatened with arrest or deportation, and they are asked to provide bank account and/or credit card information, and told to send money to resolve the investigation.

“The Toronto Police Service will never contact you by telephone and make any demands for payment of any kind,” police said in a release. “Do not provide any personal information or banking details to anyone over the telephone. Do not transfer funds overseas, including cryptocurrency, in response to demands made over the telephone.”

Police say anyone receiving a call in which personal information or money is requested, should hang up, look up the official agency phone number and call them directly to ensure you’re speaking to a legitimate representative.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TSX, Dow plunge for second day on tariff fears

Canadian and U.S. stock markets sank for a second straight day Friday, marking even sharper losses than Thursday as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir recession fears among investors. As markets closed,...

updated

6m ago

Report says Toronto police spent nearly $20M policing protests related to Israel-Hamas war

Toronto police say the cost of policing protests related to the Israel-Hamas war and proactively engaging with the city's Jewish and Muslim communities was nearly $20 million last year. A report from...

2h ago

'Comply and be forthcoming': Feds update travel advice for Canadians heading to U.S.

The Canadian government updated its advice to travellers heading south to the United States on Friday. In the update posted to the federal government's website just after midnight, the government is...

1h ago

Hamilton city worker dies in 2-vehicle collision

A Hamilton city worker has died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning. Hamilton police say they were called to Golf Links Road near Martindale Crescent around 10:30 a.m. A white sedan was travelling...

1h ago

Top Stories

TSX, Dow plunge for second day on tariff fears

Canadian and U.S. stock markets sank for a second straight day Friday, marking even sharper losses than Thursday as U.S. President Trump's tariffs stir recession fears among investors. As markets closed,...

updated

6m ago

Report says Toronto police spent nearly $20M policing protests related to Israel-Hamas war

Toronto police say the cost of policing protests related to the Israel-Hamas war and proactively engaging with the city's Jewish and Muslim communities was nearly $20 million last year. A report from...

2h ago

'Comply and be forthcoming': Feds update travel advice for Canadians heading to U.S.

The Canadian government updated its advice to travellers heading south to the United States on Friday. In the update posted to the federal government's website just after midnight, the government is...

1h ago

Hamilton city worker dies in 2-vehicle collision

A Hamilton city worker has died in a two-vehicle collision Friday morning. Hamilton police say they were called to Golf Links Road near Martindale Crescent around 10:30 a.m. A white sedan was travelling...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:31
Markets melt down after Trump tariff announcement

North American markets suffer a meltdown, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping global tariffs. Business Analyst Kris McCusker looks at how bad the damage was.

22h ago

0:37
'Freedom Convoy' organizers found guilty of mischief

An Ontario court judge said the evidence showed that the duo routinely encouraged people to continue to remain at and join the protest despite knowing the adverse effect it was having on downtown residents and businesses.
7:50
Carney pushing to renegotiate CUSMA

Canada may have dodged a bullet when Donald Trump announced a new round of tariffs on Wednesday; however as Glen McGregor reports, Mark Carney says the remaining levies against our country will pose significant threats to workers and businesses.
2:38
Spring storm prompts flooding across the GTA

Officials are cautioning people around rivers or bodies of water after a spring storm moved through the GTA Wednesday night, flooding some streets across the GTA
2:27
Resident of Toronto condo building questions intent to revoke short-term rental registration

A resident of a building that made recent headlines is questioning a recent notice he received to revoke his short-term rental registration with the City. Pat Taney reports.
More Videos