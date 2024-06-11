Is safety improving on the TTC?

TTC
A person was attacked and stabbed on a TTC bus near Keele Street and Wilson Avenue on Oct. 2, 2021, police say.

By Afua Baah

Posted June 11, 2024 5:35 pm.

The death of Nyima Dolma, who was set on fire on a TTC bus in 2022, was one of just several violent incidents on Toronto transit vehicles and in stations. There have been some changes since that tragic incident in an attempt to make riders feel safer on transit.

“It’s not necessarily that these assaults are thoughtfully planned, it’s acts of opportunity, crimes of opportunity,” said Murtaza Haider, professor of management at Toronto Metropolitan University and director of the Urban Analytics Institute.

According to the TTC CEO’s latest monthly report, community safety issues have been on a downward trend since peaking between December 2022 and January 2023.

When looking at 2024 statistics, there has been a 35 per cent drop in offences against customers compared to numbers in January 2023. Customer Service Communications related to safety and security also decreased by 65 per cent since May 2023.

Experts believe the decline is connected to people returning to transit.

“As the system became more populated, the system also became safer,” said Haider. “The more people that there are, the more it acts as a deterrent against these random crimes.”

TTC officials said over time, a range of safety and security measures have been implemented, including the hiring of more customer-facing personnel and Special Constables, along with providing de-escalation training, which includes unconscious bias training to frontline staff.  

Professor Murtaza Haider said more can be done to improve overall safety.

“Patrolling by security personnel in the transit system is one positive thing we can do more of, and also using the video feed we already have through TTC cameras, subjecting them to artificial intelligence, video recognition to spot incidents in real time,” said Haider.

The tail end of the pandemic proved to be a volatile time for riders on the TTC. Incidents included a woman being pushed onto the subway tracks at Bloor-Yonge Station, along with multiple stabbings, shootings, and assaults.

“These random crimes, the most horrific ones, were crimes committed by people who themselves needed psychological and other medical help that they could not get so it’s a sorry state of affairs,” said Haider.

Experts also believe the violent incidents on the TTC are not entirely a transit problem, but rather a societal issue, with many people not having access to the proper mental health care they require.

Top Stories

1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks
1 driver killed, westbound Gardiner blocked at York Street after crash involving dump trucks

One person has been killed after a crash involving three dump trucks on the Gardiner Expressway on Tuesday afternoon. All lanes of the westbound Gardiner at York Street remain closed while an investigation...

48m ago

Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death
Man who lit woman on fire on TTC bus found not criminally responsible for her death

A man who admitted to killing a woman by dousing her with lighter fluid and setting her on fire onboard a TTC bus at Kipling Subway Station in June 2022 has been found not criminally responsible due to...

1h ago

3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence
3 injured after reports of a group of people fighting near Jane and Lawrence

Three people, including a 15-year-old, have been injured after a reported fight near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West. Police say they were called to the intersection just before 3:30 p.m. to reports...

1h ago

Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire
Vigil to be held to mourn the loss of St. Anne's Anglican Church in devastating fire

Parishioners of St. Anne's Anglican Church and community members are holding a vigil Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of the historic structure. A devastating four-alarm fire tore through the church...

17m ago

