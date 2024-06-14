Next year’s G7 Summit will be held in Alberta’s Kananaskis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signs a G7 poster as he arrives to the G7 Summit in Savelletri Di Fasano, Italy on Thursday, June 13, 2024. The 2025 G7 Summit will be held in Kananaskis, Alta. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By Cormac Mac Sweeney

Posted June 14, 2024 2:57 pm.

The next G7 Leaders Summit will be held in Canada.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrapped up the conference in Italy with the other G7 leaders, his office announced the 2025 meeting will be held in Kananaskis, Alta, which is in the Rocky Mountains west of Calgary.

In a statement, the Prime Minister mentioned his continued commitment to commitment priorities, such as building economies that benefit everyone, fighting climate change, and managing rapidly evolving technologies.

Kananaskis was the site of the summit back in 2002, when it was still the G8.

It was last held in Canada in Charlevoix, Que. in 2018.

