Every year Doors Open Toronto allows residents and visitors to access many buildings, sites and offices typically off-limits to the general public. 2026 promises to keep up the tradition with several new additions to the already extensive list.

From media studios to churches, a number of interesting locations are welcoming visitors to discover and explore their spaces for the first time throughout the weekend. While hours may vary for some locations, most are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 23 and May 24.

In total, 168 Toronto buildings and sites will be participating in the event, with 31 new sites opening across the city this year.

Unique new sites this year

Netflix

Address: 8 Spadina Ave.

Days: May 23 and 24

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Netflix office is located in downtown Toronto and the streaming giant is giving the public a peek behind the velvet rope at its first home in Canada.

Set in a high rise in The Well, the company’s headquarters offer beautiful views of the city. Interactive activities will be available during Doors Open “for visitors to connect with their favourite Netflix shows and films, and explore where the company films in Toronto and across the country,” as per the City of Toronto’s website.

Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation (SVBF) Canada

Address: 80 Brydon Dr., Etobicoke

Days: May 23 and 24

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. with tours at 10:30 a.m., 12:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

How to get there by transit:

The Sringeri Vidya Bharati Foundation is a Hindu temple in Etobicoke that houses numerous different idols of Hindu gods carved in India in white marble. It also houses a heritage museum with 25 specially made marble murals.

Along with scheduled tours for Doors Open, there will be cultural dance performances at 11:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on both days. Visitors will have the chance to learn the basic steps of Bharatanatyam – a classical Indian dance form originating in the state of Tamil Nadu. Indian musical instruments will also be on display for visitors to try to play and interact with and Indian snack foods will be available.

Toronto Star

Address: 8 Spadina Ave.

Days: May 23 and 24

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Toronto Star office is located in downtown Toronto and is opening its newsroom to visitors for a behind the scenes look at where and how news is written.

Visitors are encouraged to take a self-guided tour to see archival content and award-winning photography. Some members of the publication’s team will also be on hand to share information about the Star and its history in the city.

Family friendly crafts featuring newspapers will be available and visitors will be able to take home a Toronto Star souvenir.

Humber Valley United Church

Address: 76 Anglesey Blvd., Etobicoke

Days: May 23 and 24

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Humber Valley United Church is a presbyterian church in Etobicoke known for it’s impressive stained glass windows by award-winning glass artist Eric Wesselow.

Presentations about the windows and their creation will run throughout both days and the Sunday church service at 10:30 a.m. will feature them as well. Visitors are encouraged to wander the church and speak with knowledgeable volunteers as well as participate in singalongs led by church musicians, who will also perform during both days.

Refreshments and children’s activities will be available.

TVO Studio Tour & Experience

Address: 2180 Yonge St., Main floor

Days: May 23 and 24

Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The TVO studio is located in midtown Toronto and visitors can take a look at their newly renovated studio to explore “how one dynamic space can house many different productions,” as per the City of Toronto website.

Visitors will be taken on a guided tour through the revamped William G. Davis Studio in a “journey through broadcast” – starting in the green room, then a peek inside the makeup room and finally into the studio itself. The tour will wrap up in the control room, where all the behind-the-scenes technical production takes place.

Hosts and journalists from TVO programs will be on site for meet-and-greets and the iconic Polkaroo will make appearances throughout the weekend.

In addition, the TV station will be opening its vault to display items from their archives including nostalgic artifacts like the Polka Dot Door and puppets from classic kid’s television shows.

Click here for a complete list of all Doors Open Toronto sites.