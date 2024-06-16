Trudeau to hold news conference this morning at Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 16, 2024 4:10 am.

Last Updated June 16, 2024 4:42 am.

BURGENSTOCK — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to hold a news conference this morning at the summit on peace in Ukraine taking place in Switzerland.

More than 90 countries are attending the summit this weekend, which aims to spark discussions of a path toward ending the war between Russia and Ukraine.

With Russia absent from the summit, the meeting in Switzerland is largely seen as a symbolic effort by Kyiv to rally the international community to Ukraine’s cause.

At the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trudeau will co-chair a session alongside Norway on the human dimension of the war, which touches on prisoners of war, civilian detainees and deported children.

Trudeau said on Saturday that he plans to shine a spotlight on the plight of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia and call for their safe return while attending the summit.

The conference in Switzerland follows the G7 summit in Italy, where leaders reached an agreement on delivering a US$50 billion loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets as collateral.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 16, 2024.

The Canadian Press

