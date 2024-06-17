Trial resumes for two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at Coutts blockade

A truck convoy of anti-COVID-19 vaccine mandate demonstrators block the highway at the busy U.S. border crossing in Coutts, Alta., Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 17, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated June 17, 2024 4:12 am.

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — The trial of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the 2022 blockade at Coutts, Alta., resumes today.

Anthony Olienick and Chris Carbert are on trial in Court of King’s Bench on charges surrounding the blockade, which snarled traffic at the Canada-U.S. border for two weeks to protest COVID-19 restrictions and vaccine mandates.

Olienick and Carbert were arrested after Mounties found a cache of guns, body armour and ammunition in trailers in the area.

The two are also charged with mischief and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Olienick faces a further charge of being in possession of a pipe bomb.

The trial heard from two female undercover RCMP officers last week who testified that Olienick considered the blockade a war, and expressed a hatred of police and a desire to kill officers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 17, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

9h ago

Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts
Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

The Canada Border Agency Services vehicle will be deployed to x-ray shipping containers in the Greater Toronto Area.

6h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

13h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

16h ago

Top Stories

Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions
Weather warning issued for much of Ontario due to 'dangerously' hot, humid conditions

The Environment Canada heat warning issued on Sunday covers Toronto and many southern, eastern and northern Ontario regions.

9h ago

Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts
Canada Border Services Agency mobile x-ray scanner sent to GTA in response to auto thefts

The Canada Border Agency Services vehicle will be deployed to x-ray shipping containers in the Greater Toronto Area.

6h ago

Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police
Man dies after falling from Leaside Bridge onto vehicle on DVP, injuring passenger: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has died after falling from the Leaside Bridge onto a vehicle on the Don Valley Parkway (DVP). A passenger in the vehicle was injured and taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police...

13h ago

St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire
St. Anne's Anglican Church holds first Sunday service since fire

Parishioners gathered in the parking lot of St. Anne's Anglican Church for an outdoor service on Sunday, one week after the national historic site was destroyed in a devastating fire. The service was...

16h ago

Most Watched Today

1:08
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts
CBSA mobile x-ray scanner deployed in GTA to help address auto thefts

The Canada Border Services Agency has deployed a mobile x-ray scanner to help check shipping containers for stolen vehicles in response to soaring auto theft incidents.

6h ago

2:07
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend
Weather in the GTA won't start cooling off slightly until next weekend

Carl Lam has more on hot and humid weather set to arrive in the Greater Toronto Area.

9h ago

2:27
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids
Toronto Blue Jays players have viral moment on field with kids

Sports reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with Toronto Blue Jays players about the special moment they had on the field with their kids for Father's Day.

13h ago

2:28
Heat and humidity set to take over next week
Heat and humidity set to take over next week

A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with temperatures in the mid-20s. Warmer, muggy weather is on the way for the start of the week.
2:50
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project
Finishing touches on jaw-dropping roof project

One of Canada's more iconic buildings has completed a technical feat of replacing what was once one of the largest PVC roofs in the country. David Zura explains how and why the stakes were especially high.

More Videos