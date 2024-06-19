The new heat waves: ‘We’re slowly boiling ourselves’

A few weeks ago, temperatures in India blasted past 50 degrees Celsius. Currently much of the United States and parts of Canada are in the grip of a heat dome that could shatter records. Summer’s hot, and heat waves happen. We know this. But what if a heat wave is a period of time with temperatures above normal, and the “normal” temperature keeps rising.

Dr. Kent Moore is a professor of atmospheric physics at University of Toronto. “We’re actually moving into a period of time where the frequency of these extreme heat events has become higher and higher,” said Moore.

What do the heat waves of the future mean for us? And which parts of the world can withstand the heat to come, and how can we prepare the ones that can’t?

