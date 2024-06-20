Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 5:08 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 5:12 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,581.35, up 64.45 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 65 cents, or 1.4 per cent, to $47.88 on 29 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $52.22 on 14.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $50.86 on 11.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Insurance. Up 15 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $35.22 on 7.8 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 26 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $37.58 on 6.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.74 per cent, to $25.75 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A) Up $1.74, or 5.4 per cent, to $34.10. The grocery company is pausing the opening of a fourth customer fulfilment centre in Vancouver, citing a smaller e-commerce market for groceries in Canada than the company anticipated when it launched its Voilà online delivery platform in 2020. Empire president and chief executive Michael Medline said the company is losing more money than it had initially estimated when launching its first three warehouses in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas, along with Rocky View County, Alta.

The threat of a strike by WestJet airplane mechanics is off the table — for now — after both sides agreed to resume negotiations, but not before nearly 50 flights were cancelled. The Canada Industrial Relations Board said it needs more time and submissions from each party before deciding whether to create a collective agreement via binding arbitration, as proposed by WestJet earlier this week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

