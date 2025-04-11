Toronto health officials warn of measles exposure at April 1 concert

A dose of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination awaits the next patient during a vaccine clinic at Southwestern Public Health in St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Geoff Robins

By John Marchesan

Posted April 11, 2025 6:22 pm.

Toronto Public Health is warning of a potential measles exposure at a recent concert.

Health officials say anyone who attended the Forrest Frank show at Coca-Cola Coliseum on April 1 may have been exposed to the virus.

TPH says a visitor to the city who has tested positive attended the show and concert goers are being asked to check their vaccination status.

“Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air when an infected person breathes, coughs, sneezes or talks,” TPH said in a release on Friday. “The virus can stay in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours. People can become infected if they breathe the contaminated air or touch the infected surface, then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.”

Measles usually begins with a fever, cough, runny nose and red watery eyes, followed by a red blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads to the body and limbs.

The virus can lead to pneumonia, inflammation of the brain and death.

So far this year, TPH has confirmed two cases of measles in the city linked to travel outside of Canada.

Related:

There have been 816 cases reported by Public Health Ontario since an outbreak began in the fall. Sixty-one people have been hospitalized including 47 children. Unimmunized kids are the predominant group infected by the outbreak.

Physicians have been calling on the province to create a central digital vaccine registry for over a decade with the spread of measles shining light on the outdated yellow immunization cards.

The Ontario Health Coalition calls the situtation a “public health failure that must be addressed with the utmost urgency.”

“People are confused as to what they should do. Public Health needs to make clear and highly visible the fact that the virus is airborne and easily transmitted. There are far too many people who are not immunized and the language being used regarding people born before or after 1970 is confusing and unclear for regular people,” said the coalition’s executive director Natalie Mehra.

Top Stories

'A crushing blow': GM to temporarily halt, then reduce production at CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll

The union that represents 1,200 workers at the General Motors (GM) CAMI Assembly Plant in Ingersoll, Ont., says the company will temporarily halt and then reduce production of the BrightDrop electric delivery...

1h ago

Woodstock bar's liquor license suspended after allegedly serving customer 17 beers in 4 hours before he died

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario says it intends to suspend the liquor licence of a Woodstock, Ont., bar after it allegedly served 17 beers to a customer who later fell outside, hit his head...

1h ago

Ontario insurance broker still working to deal with customer concerns

Back in January, several customers reached out to Speakers Corner complaining about their experience with Onlia Insurance.  A company recently bought and changed from insurance provider to insurance broker,...

7h ago

Ontario collects $260,000 from one-day electricity surcharge on U.S. exports

TORONTO — Ontario Energy Minister Stephen Lecce's office says the province collected about $260,000 from the one day an electricity surcharge was in effect on exports to the United States. Premier...

2h ago

