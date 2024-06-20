Toronto man charged with murder in connection with teen’s death, 2nd suspect wanted

A 45-year-old Toronto man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a teenager in the city’s east end and the search is on for a second suspect.

It was on Saturday just before 1:50 p.m. when Toronto police investigators said the 16-year-old victim and two adult male suspects got into an altercation in the parking lot of Glendower Plaza, near Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit south of Finch Avenue East. One of the suspects ran away while the second left in a white SUV.

Investigators said the teen was found suffering from gunshot wounds. It’s unclear if he made his way to the hospital or if someone else brought him there.

The boy was then taken to another hospital in life-threatening condition where he was later pronounced dead. The victim was identified as Toronto resident Kayelin Rider-Downey.

In an update released Thursday afternoon, officers said 45-year-old Toronto resident Kevin Lindo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Wednesday.

They also said a Canada-wide arrest warrant was issued for 29-year-old Toronto resident Leon Foster on a charge of first-degree murder. Investigators released a photo of the suspect. He was described as being “armed and dangerous.”

The allegations against the accused haven’t been proven in court.