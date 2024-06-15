Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting outside east-end school: Toronto police

A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo.
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 15, 2024 2:20 pm.

Last Updated June 15, 2024 2:27 pm.

Toronto police officers say a male teenager has life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened outside a school in the city’s east end Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on a Toronto Police Service X account, emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit south of Finch Avenue East just before 1:50 p.m.

Officers said the teen was found with gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson told CityNews the boy was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Officers didn’t release further information about the exact location of the shooting.

Investigators said they are looking for two male suspects. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a red hat, a red shirt and tan-coloured shorts. The second suspect had a black hoodie.

Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit
Connection milestone reached by crews of Gordie Howe bridge between Windsor and Detroit

In social media posts on Friday, pictures showed crews installing the final edge girders that connect the two sides of the Gordie Howe bridge.

2h ago

Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police
Bar patron blacked out after being served 'special drink,' bartender charged with sex assault: police

A bartender at a downtown Toronto hotel has been charged after he allegedly served a patron a stupefying beverage he called his "special drink" and then sexually assaulted the person, Toronto police said....

21h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin
Weekend need-to-know: Taste of Little Italy, Toronto Beaches Ribfest begin

Here is a list of major events, TTC and GO Transit closures, and Toronto road closures for the weekend of June 15 and 16, 2024.

6h ago

2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands
2 of 5 ferries out of service ahead of busy weekend on Toronto Islands

The City of Toronto says two out of its five ferries will be out of service ahead of a busy weekend on the Toronto Islands. City staff say the extra ferries they ordinarily use for surge demand will...

22h ago

