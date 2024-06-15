Teen in life-threatening condition after shooting outside east-end school: Toronto police

Toronto police officers say a male teenager has life-threatening injuries after a shooting happened outside a school in the city’s east end Saturday afternoon.

According to a post on a Toronto Police Service X account, emergency crews were called to the area of Birchmount Road and Glendower Circuit south of Finch Avenue East just before 1:50 p.m.

Officers said the teen was found with gunshot wounds.

A spokesperson told CityNews the boy was taken to a Toronto hospital in life-threatening condition.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting weren’t immediately clear. Officers didn’t release further information about the exact location of the shooting.

Investigators said they are looking for two male suspects. One of the suspects was last seen wearing a red hat, a red shirt and tan-coloured shorts. The second suspect had a black hoodie.