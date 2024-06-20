Trudeau says Donald Sutherland was ‘truly a great Canadian artist’ who will be missed

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Donald Sutherland was “truly a great Canadian artist” who will be deeply missed.

The New Brunswick-born acting legend has died at 88, his son Kiefer confirmed Thursday with a post on X.

Trudeau was asked about Sutherland’s passing at a press conference in Westville, N.S., shortly after the news broke.

He recalled meeting the “MASH” actor when he was much younger and feeling “deeply, deeply starstruck.”

Trudeau says Sutherland was a man with “a strong presence” and “a brilliance in his craft.”

He says his thoughts are with the Sutherland family and all Canadians who are saddened to learn of his death.

“He was a man with a strong presence, a brilliance in his craft and truly a great Canadian artist. He will be deeply missed,” Trudeau said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press