Trudeau says Donald Sutherland was ‘truly a great Canadian artist’ who will be missed

Actor Donald Sutherland appears at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Oct. 13, 2017. Sutherland, the towering Canadian actor whose career spanned "M.A.S.H." to "The Hunger Games," has died at 88. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 20, 2024 2:32 pm.

Last Updated June 20, 2024 2:56 pm.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Donald Sutherland was “truly a great Canadian artist” who will be deeply missed.

The New Brunswick-born acting legend has died at 88, his son Kiefer confirmed Thursday with a post on X.

Trudeau was asked about Sutherland’s passing at a press conference in Westville, N.S., shortly after the news broke.

He recalled meeting the “MASH” actor when he was much younger and feeling “deeply, deeply starstruck.”

Trudeau says Sutherland was a man with “a strong presence” and “a brilliance in his craft.”

He says his thoughts are with the Sutherland family and all Canadians who are saddened to learn of his death.

“He was a man with a strong presence, a brilliance in his craft and truly a great Canadian artist. He will be deeply missed,” Trudeau said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

