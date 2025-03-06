York police warn public after violent home invasion in Aurora

A violent home invasion in Aurora on Thursday morning has prompted York Regional Police to issue a public safety warning.

Officers were called to a residence in the Murray Drive and Kennedy Street area at around 11:20 a.m. after a masked intruder knocked on the door and then stormed inside.

“The female victim reported answering the door after someone was knocking aggressively. As the front door opened, a male suspect forced his way into the residence and attempted to restrain her,” a York police release outlines.

“A second victim, who was also at the residence, attempted to intervene and was violently assaulted.”

Police note that the suspect, who fled on foot, didn’t make any demands for valuables and didn’t steal anything.

Both victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man, around 20 to 30 years old. He’s around six feet tall and around 175 to 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black balaclava, with two eye-holes and a separate mouth hole, a midweight black puffy coat, black pants and black boot-like footwear.

Police are warning the public to be vigilant.

“York Regional Police would like to warn the community to always know who is at your door before opening it. This can be done from a window where the person would not be able to see you, for example, a second floor or living room window. If able, use security cameras or peepholes to verify who is at the door before opening it.”