‘Eco-herd’ of goats to be deployed at Toronto park as part of pilot project

A herd of goats munch on grass and weeds at Confluence Park in Calgary on June 21, 2016. City of Toronto staff will be using goats as part of a pilot project.
A herd of goats munch on grass and weeds at Confluence Park in Calgary on June 21, 2016. City of Toronto staff will be using goats as part of a pilot project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh THE CANADIAN PRESS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 21, 2024 5:26 pm.

For anyone passing by a downtown Toronto park on Tuesday and Wednesday, expect to see an unusual group of landscapers being deployed to help combat invasive plants: an “eco-herd” of goats.

City of Toronto officials said there will be a “prescribed grazing” of woody and invasive plant species at Don Valley Brick Works Park, located off Bayview Avenue and west of Pottery Road.

They said it’s part of a pilot project that assesses the viability of using goats as a management tool for maintaining urban meadows by reducing and removing invasive plants.

“Historically, grazing animals have shaped and maintained prairie and meadow ecosystems as they evolved together,” municipal officials said on the pilot project website.

“These large historical herds exerted pressure on the landscape and influenced the species that grew along with the soil ecology. They brought nutrients to the soil through their wastes, reduced woody growth, and enhanced seed germination as their hooves disturbed the surface.”

Related:

Other jurisdictions and individuals in North America have turned to goats in an effort to combat invasive plants.

The kiko goats coming to the downtown Toronto park are being supplied by Goats in the City Inc., which is based in King City, Ont. Officials said the goats are used solely for prescribed grazing and aren’t used for any other purposes such as food or milk.

They added fencing, water and temporary shelter will be in place, and there will be continuous monitoring by the company and municipal staff.

A non-profit organization called Toronto Field Naturalists along with municipal staff will monitor a wild area and a control area in 2024 to assess the viability of using goats for ecosystem maintenance. Regular photo documentation will occur throughout the year too, officials noted.

The cost of the pilot project and the anticipated release date of the results weren’t immediately clear.

For anyone interested in learning about the project, there will be educational talks at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on the days the goats will be present. The educational sessions are on a first-come, first-served basis and are weather-dependent. The goats can also be seen at public viewing areas between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Click here for more information.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

1m ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

0m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

5h ago

Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults
Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults

Police have arrested a man investigators accused of randomly sucker-punching several people in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the first incident occurred on Thursday sometime between 9:15 and 9:30...

31m ago

Top Stories

Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing
Ontario Science Centre to close immediately after report finds roof at risk of collapsing

The Ontario Science Centre will close at the end of the day on Friday after an engineering report found the roof is at risk of collapsing.

updated

1m ago

1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home
1 dead, 3 others injured in 'targeted' shooting at Vaughan home

One person is dead, and three others are injured in a quadruple daylight shooting at a home in Vaughan on Friday. Authorities were called to a residence on Casa Nova Drive near Davos Road in the city's...

0m ago

Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated
Confusion over luggage delay leaves Ontario couple feeling 'abused' and frustrated

Andy and Margaret Wright, who live in Port Rowan, ON, are teenage sweethearts who’ve been married for more than 50 years. They had been planning for years to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary...

5h ago

Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults
Man charged in series of random downtown Toronto assaults

Police have arrested a man investigators accused of randomly sucker-punching several people in downtown Toronto. Investigators say the first incident occurred on Thursday sometime between 9:15 and 9:30...

31m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

1h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.

19h ago

3:00
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads
Rebel News admits it owns truck displaying anti-Muslim ads

Rebel News has taken ownership of a truck displaying Islamophobic messages in Toronto. As Tina Yazdani reports, the admission came after Toronto police launched an investigation and a local businessman offered a cash reward.

2:56
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88
Canadian actor Donald Sutherland passes away at age 88

A look back at the legendary career of Canadian actor Donald Sutherland who has passed away at the age of 88.
0:56
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike
LCBO extending hours ahead of potential strike

The LCBO will be keeping its doors open longer in the days ahead of a potential strike by its 9,000 unionized workers on July 5th.
More Videos