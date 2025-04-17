Canada election 2025: How will parties address Greater Toronto Area issues?

As advance voting in the 2025 federal election begins across Canada on Friday, CityNews is taking a closer look at how parties say they will address several issues affecting the Greater Toronto Area.

Party leaders all made multiple one-off policy announcements across Canada since the beginning of the election campaign in March, but comprehensive and fully costed platforms weren’t released by the major parties before the official leaders’ televised debates began. On Thursday, the Green Party of Canada released its full platform.

CityNews contacted media representatives for the Conservative Party of Canada, the Green Party of Canada, the Liberal Party of Canada and the New Democratic Party (NDP) — the four parties with candidates in most or all GTA ridings that saw representatives elected to the House of Commons during the last parliamentary session — to learn more about the party platforms since larger issues like U.S. tariffs have dominated the campaign so far.

Questions about transport, infrastructure, housing, health and crime were posed in writing by CityNews to all four parties on Monday. The only formal response to the questions received back was from the NDP. The Liberal Party of Canada sent links to previous news releases with some unrelated to the questions posed. Responses weren’t received from the Conservative Party of Canada and the Green Party of Canada, but this article will be updated if responses are sent back.

CityNews is looking closer at those themes, and in the absence of responses from the parties we looked at policy announcements released up until April 17.

Transport and infrastructure in Toronto and elsewhere in Canada

Conservative Party of Canada

There weren’t many details readily available as part of the 2025 Canada election campaign, but infrastructure investments were tied to the party’s national energy corridor plan which involves a “pre-approved transport corridor” for railways and energy infrastructure. A 2023 policy declaration document calls for supporting rail infrastructure and “high-speed passenger rail where warranted.”

Green Party of Canada

The party is pushing for zero-carbon public transit by 2040 with permanent, dedicated funding for operational and capital expenditures starting in 2026 (a specific amount wasn’t listed in the platform section). There is also a commitment to build high-speed rail in the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-Quebec City and Calgary-Edmonton corridors as well as expanding the existing Via Rail services, but specifics weren’t included. The party is also advocating for more active transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure.

Liberal Party of Canada

There weren’t many details readily available as part of the 2025 Canada election campaign, but the party touted a $5-billion “trade diversification corridor fund” that would “accelerate nation-building projects” with a reference to railroads and other transportation and trade infrastructure. The Liberals under Justin Trudeau laid the groundwork for a high-speed rail project on the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal-Quebec City corridor, but it’s unclear where the project sits under leader Mark Carney.

NDP

Below are the statements from the NDP in response to questions and issues posed by CityNews.

On support for major TTC infrastructure projects like Line 2 train replacements and ongoing transit infrastructure issues:

“Yes. New Democrats called for federal funding to upgrade Line 2 cars for years – and we’re committed to doing more for infrastructure across the city. Improving public transit in Toronto is a priority for New Democrats and we will continue to fight for more public transit to offer relief from gridlock and progress fighting the climate crisis.”

On Via Rail service, plans for high-speed rail and the Alto project:

“We absolutely support more rail services in Ontario and putting passengers first, from seeing lower costs and faster services. We want to see the government be an active partner in scaling up bus and train services between communities. High Speed Rail must be built publicly, using Canadian steel and aluminum. The proposed Alto project must be for the public good, not for profits.“

On potentially expanding Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, its runways and the allowance of jets:

“The NDP respects the advocacy of those communities living along Toronto’s waterfront who fought very hard to ensure that no jets would be allowed at this airport.“

On honouring a plan to not use the Pickering Lands for an airport and potential uses for the lands:

“The NDP will follow the lead of these communities which are currently in consultations about the future use of this land. The party will honour the commitment not to use Pickering Lands for an airport.“

On helping to address flooding and aging infrastructure:

“The NDP’s Build Canadian Buy Canadian infrastructure plan will invest in Canadian workers, Canadian materials and Canadian municipalities by undertaking a major construction program to stimulate the economy, create jobs and build assets for communities. The plan will also align with new measures taken in places like Toronto to limit or exclude American companies from bidding on contracts and projects – so that the program delivers the most benefit to Canadians.“

Crime

Conservative Party of Canada

As part of the Conservative party’s plan, it includes several proposals to strengthen the Criminal Code of Canada and sentences. The party wants to see mandatory three-year sentences for a third conviction of auto theft. When it comes to bail, the party wants to see bail, parole and house arrest banned for repeat serious offenders. Other elements of the plan include consecutive parole ineligibility periods for those convicted of multiple murders, life sentences for people convicted of “serious” human, gun and/or fentanyl trafficking and creating a new intimate partner violence Criminal Code of Canada offence.

Green Party of Canada

The party is looking to conduct criminal justice reform through investing more in restorative justice and a “drastic reduction of the current prison model.” The platform also talked about ending the over-incarceration of Indigenous peoples through more investments in preventative measures and other steps. The party also wants to expand legal resources for victims of hate crimes. There weren’t any specific policy positions on illegal guns, auto thefts, home invasions or bail reform.

Liberal Party of Canada

As part of the Liberal party’s plan, it’s looking to strengthen the Criminal Code of Canada and make associated bail laws “stricter” when it comes to auto thefts, home invasions, human trafficking and violent crimes. Part of the plan would allow judges to impose consecutive sentences. When it comes to firearms, the Liberals want to start up an assault weapon buy-back program, automatically revoke gun licences for people convicted of violent offences, increase RCMP resources and boost oversight.

NDP

Below are the statements from the NDP in response to questions and issues posed by CityNews.

On plans to deal with auto theft, carjackings and home invasions as well as resource allocations specifically for the Greater Toronto Area:

“New Democrats would provide police with the resources needed to prevent auto theft, including integrating more integrated crime units to investigate and disrupt organized crime. We want to hire thousands of border officers so we can stop auto thieves from stealing your car and shipping it abroad. Liberal Leader Mark Carney has said cuts to the public service are coming, meaning less funding for police and border services to protect your car. New Democrats want to stop car theft and keep your care safe in your driveway.“

Toronto police officers have repeatedly touted seizures of firearms during arrests and there have been concerns raised about illegal gun possession as well as shootings. What will the party do going forward to address this and what resources will be deployed to the GTA specifically? Also, will supports be extended to municipal/provincial police versus RCMP?

On dealing with illegal gun possession and shootings as well as specific resource allocations for the Greater Toronto Area to respond:

“New Democrats want to stop illegal guns at the border, before they can be used in Canada, to keep communities safe. Illegal handgun violence has stolen lives and destroyed families, especially in the GTA. We want to ban assault-style and para-military weapons as well as support smart restrictions on handguns – like preventing people from buying and selling handguns in places like Facebook Marketplace. In the last parliament, we forced the government to restrict those with domestic violence charges from having a weapon and pushed for a crackdown on untraceable guns known as “ghost guns.” There is more to do to keep people safe from gun violence – and we’re willing to work with all levels of policing to get illegal guns off the streets of the GTA.“

On calls for bail reform amid several reported instances of people allegedly committing crimes while out on bail and insufficient court resources while recognizing the presumption of innocence pending the outcome of a trial:

“Canadians have a right to a trial in a reasonable time, however since the Jordan decision, the government has consistently failed to ensure the courts have the resources to ensure cases go to trial in a timely fashion and in-line with the Jordan decision.“

(The Jordan decision set presumptive ceilings for reasonable trial delays: 18 months for provincial court trials and 30 months for superior court trials.)

On addressing a rise of reported hate crimes:

“The rise of hate crimes is horrifying. The NDP stands with those affected and condemns hate in all its forms. Everyone should feel safe in this country. That’s why in the last Parliament, Jagmeet Singh and the NDP pushed the government to take meaningful action against all forms of hate. The NDP will always fight for justice.“

Housing in the Toronto area

Conservative Party of Canada

It’s unclear how many housing units the party is looking to see created in Toronto alone, but housing affordability has been a focus for the Conservatives. The party wants to cut sales taxes on new builds and push municipalities to speed up approvals. The plan also calls for 6,000 federal buildings and “thousands” of acres of land to build new homes. The party also wants to see 350,000 positions created in the trades to help beef up the workforce available to build homes. It wasn’t clear what the plans involve to help people experiencing homelessness or to assist refugees and the municipalities they’re settling in.

Green Party of Canada

The party is looking to declare housing affordability and homelessness a national emergency. The party is looking to end homelessness within a decade through investing in “non-market housing,” rental assistance and stronger tenant protections. It’s looking to build 1.2 million “permanently affordable” homes across Canada over seven years, but there weren’t any specific numbers for Toronto. The party is looking to expand refugee resettlement programs, but there weren’t any specifics included.

Liberal Party of Canada

It’s unclear how many units the party is looking to see created in Toronto alone, but its housing plan has an ambitious goal of 500,000 new homes a year across Canada. The party said they want to achieve the goal by providing billions in financing, developing and building affordable housing directly, pushing to see municipal development charges cut in half and bringing back a tax incentive for new purpose-built rentals. The plan calls for the GST to be removed on homes under $1 million for first-time buyers. The party is also proposing grants and tax credits for workers in the trades. It wasn’t clear what the plans involve to help people experiencing homelessness or to assist refugees and the municipalities they’re settling in.

NDP

Below are the statements from the NDP in response to questions and issues posed by CityNews.

On how many new housing units would be created in Toronto alone:

“Toronto needs more affordable homes, urgently. New Democrats want to build three million new homes by 2030, doubling the current pace. This will mean hundreds of thousands of new homes for Toronto. We also will push for stronger rent protections to stop renovictions and price gouging.“

On what the party would do to support municipalities that have received an influx of refugees and requests for assistance:

“It is the federal government’s responsibility to ensure that when people are received in Canada, that they are provided the supports they need to then go on and build a good life here. The NDP will fight to ensure that people who are coming here for a better life don’t end up on the streets because there’s no place for them to go. They want to contribute, they want to offer their services, they want to build a good home for themselves, and they want to work. We need to help them do that.“

On how the party would support people experiencing homelessness and respond to encampments:

“The NDP will invest in housing through a $16 billion National Housing Strategy which will ensure that new homes built will be a mix of market and non-market homes. Everyone deserves a roof over their heads and the NDP will prioritize regular people in the housing market – not corporations who buy up existing affordable units and jack up rent.“

Health care, addictions and pandemic preparedness

Conservative Party of Canada

There weren’t many details readily available as part of the 2025 Canada election campaign. However, the party committed to funding addiction treatment for 50,000 people. The party is also looking to end federal funding for opioids and safe consumption sites while increasing distance separation requirements and oversight.

Green Party of Canada

The party is looking to establish a national pandemic preparedness plan with a focus on personal protective equipment stockpiles, domestic vaccine production and a “rapid-response task force.” It’s also looking to increase funding for public health monitoring. When it comes to addictions, the party is looking to expand funding for supervised consumption sites and harm reduction services, decriminalize drug possession for personal use, and creating a federally managed safe supply program to provide “pharmaceutical alternatives to prevent overdose deaths.”

Liberal Party of Canada

There weren’t many details readily available as part of the 2025 Canada election campaign.

NDP

Below are the statements from the NDP in response to questions and issues posed by CityNews.

On responding to emerging health threats, pandemic preparedness and supporting local and provincial governments as Ontario public health units have dealt with COVID, MPOX and a recent surge in measles cases:

“The NDP will fight to make sure that every Canadian has access to a family doctor and primary care. We will also hire more nurses to ensure that our public healthcare system works the way Canadians need it to. Prevention is a key part to preparedness and that can only be effectively accomplished if our healthcare system is working as it should.“

On specific resource allocations for the Greater Toronto Area and Ontario to address opioid overdoses and support people dealing with addiction-related issues

“New Democrats want to keep people alive and get toxic drugs off our streets. We want to respond to the toxic drug crisis like the public health emergency it is – not criminalize people who are sick. This means investments in the GTA/Ontario for treatment as well as prevention, education and addressing root causes of substance use.“