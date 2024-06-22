Forest fires force residents of Port-Cartier, Que. to evacuate

By The Canadian Press

Posted June 22, 2024 11:24 am.

Last Updated June 22, 2024 11:26 am.

MONTREAL — Some residents of Port Cartier, Que., on the province’s north shore have been ordered out of their homes as forest fires rage close by.

Mayor Alain Thibault declared a state of emergency on Friday and told residents in the Parc Brunel and Parc Dominique Park areas, as well as those living north of Route 138, to evacuate.

Provincial Public Security Minister François Bonnardel issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying the evacuation notice affects about 1,000 residents.

The municipality of Port-Cartier said those fleeing could find refuge in emergency accommodation at a temporary shelter in Baie-Comeau, about 170 kilometres to the southwest.

The municipality posted a message on its website this morning saying the situation remains unchanged despite the fact the fire is progressing less rapidly than first anticipated.

As of Saturday morning, Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency website classifies three of the fires in the Sept-Rivières region surrounding Port Cartier as “out of control” and one “new” – all of which were caused by lightning strikes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2
Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old woman and two-year-old boy, and injured two others. Van Viet Duong, 41, of...

breaking

1h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

5h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

5h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

3h ago

Top Stories

Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2
Charges laid in Vaughan quadruple shooting that killed 2

York Regional Police have charged a Toronto man after a quadruple shooting at a home in Vaughan that killed a 40-year-old woman and two-year-old boy, and injured two others. Van Viet Duong, 41, of...

breaking

1h ago

Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire
Man found dead in Scarborough restaurant after fire

Toronto Fire says a man was found dead inside a Scarborough restaurant after a fire early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the Molon Lave Tarverna restaurant at 1176 Kennedy Road for reports of...

5h ago

'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home
'Huge impact': Community mourns after parents, 2 young kids found dead inside rural Ontario home

Ontario Provincial Police continue their investigation after a family of four was found dead at a home in rural southwestern Ontario this week. OPP say officers were called to the residence on County...

5h ago

Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop
Police say man fired gunshot while being chased by OPP officer after traffic stop

Toronto Police are trying to track down a man who allegedly fled an OPP traffic stop on foot and fired a gunshot while being chased by an officer. Investigators say an OPP officer conducted a traffic...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:49
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured
‘Targeted’ shooting in a Vaughan home leaves one dead, 3 others injured

Four people believed to be from the same family have been shot in a Vaughan home. One person is dead. And as Shauna Hunt reports, York Regional Police believe the victims were targeted.

18h ago

2:40
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good
Ontario Science Centre abruptly closes for good

The Ford government says in just a matter of months, the Ontario Science Centre will no longer be structurally sounds for the public. As Tina Yazdani reports, critics are shocked by the sudden closure.

19h ago

3:00
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task
Couple says retrieving delayed baggage was no easy task

A couple from Port Rowan reached out to Speakers Corner after what they call a very frustrating process to retrieve delayed luggage. Pat Taney Reports

20h ago

2:14
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations
City exploring regulations on vehicle-for-hire industry with public consultations

The city has tried it before -- but despite failing -- it looks like they are trying once again to potentially limit the number of Ubers and Lyfts on city streets. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
1:37
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents
MP's want answers on foreign interference documents

The House of Commons is on its summer break, but MPs at one committee remained in town, to question the public safety minister over documents withheld from the Foreign Interference Inquiry.
More Videos