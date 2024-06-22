Forest fires force residents of Port-Cartier, Que. to evacuate

MONTREAL — Some residents of Port Cartier, Que., on the province’s north shore have been ordered out of their homes as forest fires rage close by.

Mayor Alain Thibault declared a state of emergency on Friday and told residents in the Parc Brunel and Parc Dominique Park areas, as well as those living north of Route 138, to evacuate.

Provincial Public Security Minister François Bonnardel issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, saying the evacuation notice affects about 1,000 residents.

The municipality of Port-Cartier said those fleeing could find refuge in emergency accommodation at a temporary shelter in Baie-Comeau, about 170 kilometres to the southwest.

The municipality posted a message on its website this morning saying the situation remains unchanged despite the fact the fire is progressing less rapidly than first anticipated.

As of Saturday morning, Quebec’s forest fire prevention agency website classifies three of the fires in the Sept-Rivières region surrounding Port Cartier as “out of control” and one “new” – all of which were caused by lightning strikes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2024.

The Canadian Press