Man arrested after allegedly peering into woman’s bedroom window

Toronto Police have arrested a man after he allegedly peered into the same woman’s bedroom window on more than one occasion.

Officers were first called on Sunday, June 2, at around 12 a.m. after a woman said she spotted a man looking into her bedroom window in the Spadina Avenue and College Street area.

Less than a week later, on Friday, June 7, the woman called police again, saying she spotted the same man looking inside her window at around 12:26 a.m.

“The woman recognized the suspect to be the same one as the first incident and called police. Police attended the area and the suspect was located and subsequently arrested,” a police release states.

William Shorten, 57, was arrested and is facing two counts of trespassing at night and one count of possession of a break-in instrument.