Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police officers say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brampton’s south end Sunday evening.

According to a post on the Peel Regional Police Service’s X account, emergency crews were called about the incident in the McMurchy Avenue South and Steeles Avenue West area at around 6:20 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear as of Sunday evening.

The update said the man was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Authorities noted the driver of the bus remained at the scene.

Several bus routes run through the nearby Brampton Gateway Terminal.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West at McMurchy Avenue South and the westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West at Main Street South for the investigation.