Man in life-threatening condition after being hit by bus in Brampton: police

Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this undated file photo. Officers closed part of Steeles Avenue West in Brampton Sunday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a bus.
Peel Regional Police headquarters is seen in this undated file photo. Officers closed part of Steeles Avenue West in Brampton Sunday evening after a pedestrian was hit by a bus. CITYNEWS

By Nick Westoll

Posted June 23, 2024 7:56 pm.

Peel Regional Police officers say a man has life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a bus in Brampton’s south end Sunday evening.

According to a post on the Peel Regional Police Service’s X account, emergency crews were called about the incident in the McMurchy Avenue South and Steeles Avenue West area at around 6:20 p.m.

The circumstances leading up to the collision weren’t immediately clear as of Sunday evening.

The update said the man was taken to hospital by paramedics in life-threatening condition.

Authorities noted the driver of the bus remained at the scene.

Several bus routes run through the nearby Brampton Gateway Terminal.

Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West at McMurchy Avenue South and the westbound lanes of Steeles Avenue West at Main Street South for the investigation.

TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return
TTC 510 Spadina streetcars suspended until late 2024, 512 St. Clair streetcars return

In addition to the changes on the TTC 510 Spadina and 512 St. Clair streetcar routes, certain 508 Lake Shore streetcars will go to Broadview station.

2h ago

Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre
Dozens attend rally in Toronto to save shuttered Ontario Science Centre

Dozens of community members gathered at Wells Hill Park in Toronto on Sunday to push for the Ontario Science Centre to be saved.

2h ago

Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation
Blue Jays' Orelvis Martinez suspended 80 games for PED violation

Toronto Blue Jays' top prospect and infielder Orelvis Martinez has been suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for a performance-enhancing drug (PED) violation, the league announced on Sunday. Martinez...

1h ago

Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike
Bombardier aerospace workers in Toronto area on strike

Bombardier workers represented by Unifor Locals 112 and 673 went on strike after a contract agreement wasn't reached by the end of Saturday.

2h ago

2:30
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024
TTC 510 Spadina streetcar service suspended until late 2024

The TTC has suspended 510 Spadina streetcar service until late 2024 in order to carry out multiple infrastructure projects. Shauna Hunt speaks with riders about the move to use buses instead.

2h ago

1:14
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide
Fatal east-end Toronto restaurant fire being investigated as homicide

Toronto police officers say a man found dead inside an east-end restaurant that went up in flames is the victim of a homicide. Investigators are looking for a stolen vehicle seen leaving the scene.

21h ago

3:42
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre
Community bids farewell to Ontario Science Centre

A North York community bids farewell to a neighbourhood landmark. Afua Baah speaks to local residents who say the Ontario Science Centre was more than just a tourist attraction.
1:55
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave
More than 1000 people feared dead at Hajj amid extreme heat wave

Authorities believe over 1000 people have died while making the trip to Mecca due to the extreme temperatures in Saudi Arabia. Karling Donoghue takes a look at how millions of Indians are experiencing much needed relief after a 3-week-long heat wave.
2:40
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area
Cooler air is coming soon to the Greater Toronto Area

Carl Lam has more on the cooler air coming to the Greater Toronto Area and the seven-day forecast.
