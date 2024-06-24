Wrong-way driver charged with impaired after Highway 400 crash near Barrie

OPP
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) cruiser. Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2024 5:29 am.

A man from Toronto is facing charges after he allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 400 in Barrie, resulting in a collision, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said.

OPP Highway Safety Division noted that the driver entered the northbound lanes of Hwy. 400 at Mapleview and crashed into a southbound vehicle near Innisfil’s Highway 89.

The driver of the car going the right direction was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver was also treated for minor injuries.

An OPP spokesperson said a 51-year-old man from Toronto is facing impaired driving and dangerous driving charges.

A section of the highway was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

