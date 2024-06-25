Architects of Ontario Science Centre urge province to reconsider closure, offer free service

The original architects of the Ontario Science Centre (OSC) are urging the province to reconsider the decision to close the building after a report found the roof was at risk of collapse this winter.

According to a report, the more than 50-year-old building is at risk of potential roof panel failure due to the snow load this winter.

In a statement, Moriyama Teshima Architects said they were shocked by government’s recent decision to “abruptly, rashly, and permanently close the OSC.”

“We have never swayed from our belief that this institution must be preserved and is a critical part of the province’s identity—a place of wonder and discovery for Ontarians and visitors alike,” read the statement.

They add the engineering report that states the risk of the roof collapse this winter makes it clear that closing the building is not necessary.

“Repairs are needed, but on a manageable scale and with potentially minimal impact on the public experience of the building.”

The architecture firm also offered their services for free to the Ontario government to realize the necessary roof repairs and encouraged others in the structural and building science community to offer their services as well to be able to complete the repairs immediately.

“The offer of our services, combined with funding that has been generously offered by members of the community, should leave zero barriers for the province to reverse this decision and pursue a path that will keep this vital resource safely operating for years to come,” read the statement.

Moriyama Teshima Architects had also originally spoken out over the decision to move the science centre to Ontario Place.

“Our position remains that a relocated science centre on a significantly smaller scale and with the reduced program being contemplated for the tight Ontario Place site does a disservice to the people of Ontario, and to the educational mandate of both the Government of Ontario and the OSC,” read their statement.

The government has had plans in the works for a while to move the science centre from its east Toronto location to a redeveloped Ontario Place on the city’s waterfront, with the planned new building slated to open in 2028. Government officials have said they will look for a temporary location in the meantime.

Dozens of people, including several politicians, attended a rally on Sunday in a push to save the science centre from being shuttered.

Mayor Olivia Chow has also said that she will be supporting a motion that aims to look into the province’s responsibilities when it comes to the centre.

It’s hoped questions around accountability, due process, transparency, as well as supports and engagement for the local community will be answered.