Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s office comes out against proposed TTC parking rate increases

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s office says she is against a suite of proposed rate increases at several TTC station parking lots, potentially bringing the matter to a halt when it goes to the agency’s board on Wednesday.

“Transit riders expect the TTC to be easy, reliable and affordable, which is why we have moved to freeze TTC fares, expand service and recently directed an extra $500 million towards repairing the TTC over the next decade,” a brief statement issued to CityNews Monday afternoon said.

“We will not be moving forward with the proposed increase.”

Chow doesn’t sit on the TTC board, but four councillors who also sit on her executive committee are part of its membership. Someone on the board would need to move a motion to reject a report containing the proposed increases on Chow’s behalf, and it would require a majority of members to support it.

CityNews contacted TTC chair Jamaal Myers’ office Monday afternoon for comment on the proposed increases and the potential motion, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.

TTC staff are looking to increase daily rates to $8 as well as increase afternoon rates to $4 at “well-utilized” parking lots (where the average daily peak occupancy is 71 to 100 per cent). It’s a move that’s estimated to bring in an extra $1 million starting in 2026.

For lots that have “below-target” usage (average daily peak occupancy of 50 to 70 per cent), daily rates would increase by 25 per cent to a maximum of $8 while there would be no change to rates at “under-utilized” lots (average daily peak occupancy of zero to 49 per cent).

No-charge parking on weekends would remain at “most lots” in an effort to “maintain accessibility to transit” for those who travel on weekends.

If the current proposal gets approved on Wednesday, the price increases would take effect on July 1.

“The recommended rate increase may impact affordability for customers with low income who rely on TTC parking lots. However, the rate increase addresses the disproportionate benefit that is given to car drivers,” the report said.

“The proposed parking rate adjustment reflects the need to modernize pricing after several years without any increases. Importantly, the new rates will continue to remain more affordable than nearby alternatives.”

Officials estimated that only two per cent of the riders who get onto the subway park their vehicles at a TTC commuter lot.

“Fares of non-drivers and City subsidies are being used to make up for the lost revenue required to maintain and lease these parking lots,” the report noted.

TTC staff said $7.7 million in revenue was received throughout all of 2024 at the transit agency’s lots, but it cost $12.6 million to operate and maintain those same properties.

They said if the changes are approved, the $4.9 million deficit could be slashed to $1.4 million in 2026 due to higher parking revenue and lower licence and realty fees.