Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s office comes out against proposed TTC parking rate increases

The exterior of TTC headquarters. CITYNEWS / Nick Westoll

By Nick Westoll

Posted May 12, 2025 2:50 pm.

Last Updated May 12, 2025 2:54 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow’s office says she is against a suite of proposed rate increases at several TTC station parking lots, potentially bringing the matter to a halt when it goes to the agency’s board on Wednesday.

“Transit riders expect the TTC to be easy, reliable and affordable, which is why we have moved to freeze TTC fares, expand service and recently directed an extra $500 million towards repairing the TTC over the next decade,” a brief statement issued to CityNews Monday afternoon said.

“We will not be moving forward with the proposed increase.”

Chow doesn’t sit on the TTC board, but four councillors who also sit on her executive committee are part of its membership. Someone on the board would need to move a motion to reject a report containing the proposed increases on Chow’s behalf, and it would require a majority of members to support it.

CityNews contacted TTC chair Jamaal Myers’ office Monday afternoon for comment on the proposed increases and the potential motion, but a spokesperson wasn’t immediately available.

TTC staff are looking to increase daily rates to $8 as well as increase afternoon rates to $4 at “well-utilized” parking lots (where the average daily peak occupancy is 71 to 100 per cent). It’s a move that’s estimated to bring in an extra $1 million starting in 2026.

For lots that have “below-target” usage (average daily peak occupancy of 50 to 70 per cent), daily rates would increase by 25 per cent to a maximum of $8 while there would be no change to rates at “under-utilized” lots (average daily peak occupancy of zero to 49 per cent).

Related:

No-charge parking on weekends would remain at “most lots” in an effort to “maintain accessibility to transit” for those who travel on weekends.

If the current proposal gets approved on Wednesday, the price increases would take effect on July 1.

“The recommended rate increase may impact affordability for customers with low income who rely on TTC parking lots. However, the rate increase addresses the disproportionate benefit that is given to car drivers,” the report said.

“The proposed parking rate adjustment reflects the need to modernize pricing after several years without any increases. Importantly, the new rates will continue to remain more affordable than nearby alternatives.”

Officials estimated that only two per cent of the riders who get onto the subway park their vehicles at a TTC commuter lot.

“Fares of non-drivers and City subsidies are being used to make up for the lost revenue required to maintain and lease these parking lots,” the report noted.

TTC staff said $7.7 million in revenue was received throughout all of 2024 at the transit agency’s lots, but it cost $12.6 million to operate and maintain those same properties.

They said if the changes are approved, the $4.9 million deficit could be slashed to $1.4 million in 2026 due to higher parking revenue and lower licence and realty fees.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

2h ago

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

2h ago

Recount underway in rural Newfoundland riding where Liberal had 12-vote lead

A judicial recount is underway in a rural Newfoundland riding where the Liberals finished with a 12-vote lead. The recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in central Newfoundland is one of...

1h ago

Suspects sought in hate-motivated mischief allegedly defaced vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for two male suspects who allegedly vandalized a vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs. Authorities said officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Martin...

4h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto begins preparations for change in blue bin recycling program

Changes are coming to recycling in the City of Toronto, and preliminary preparations begin in May. Starting in 2026, the City will no longer be collecting recycling or be responsible for blue bins....

2h ago

Province plans to impose new rules on how municipalities approve housing developments

The Ford government announced it is going to impose sweeping new rule changes on municipalities in order to speed up the building of new homes, while lowering the costs for developers. The legislation,...

2h ago

Recount underway in rural Newfoundland riding where Liberal had 12-vote lead

A judicial recount is underway in a rural Newfoundland riding where the Liberals finished with a 12-vote lead. The recount in the Terra Nova—The Peninsulas riding in central Newfoundland is one of...

1h ago

Suspects sought in hate-motivated mischief allegedly defaced vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is searching for two male suspects who allegedly vandalized a vehicle with anti-Muslim slurs. Authorities said officers were called to the Steeles Avenue West and Martin...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

6:16
New children's book celebrates connecting with our world

At a time when many are concerned about the future of our world, a new book by Haida/Squamish storyteller Kung Jaadee inspires us, and our children, to take in the beauty of our land and find ways to connect with it and its people.

54m ago

2:32
Panthers shutout Leafs to tie series

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke with fans after the Leafs were shutout in Game 4 of the series vs the Panthers.

15h ago

2:46
Ayami Sato makes history as first woman to play in Canadian men's baseball league

She’s a legend in her own right and now, she’s rewriting the rules in Canadian baseball. Ayami Sato, a star pitcher from Japan, is officially the first woman to ever play professionally in a men’s baseball league in Canada. Catalina Gillies reports.

17h ago

2:24
Multiple streetcar routes being diverted due to construction

Crews with the city and the TTC are set to begin key infrastructure work at King and Church for the entire summer. Afua Baah reports on the downtown streetcar routes will be impacted.

19h ago

2:32
Warm start with rain and humidity later in the week

A sunny and warm start to the week with highs in the 20s before rain moves into the GTA starting Tuesday.

19h ago

More Videos