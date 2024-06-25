Fatal crash reported between van and tractor trailer on Hwy. 401 just before Hwy. 400
Posted June 25, 2024 9:28 pm.
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal crash between van and a tractor trailer on Highway 401 just before Highway 400.
Police were called to the westbound express lanes on Tuesday evening.
It’s unclear how many people were killed or injured in the collision.
Two right lanes are blocked in the area and the collectors to expressway transfer is closed at Keele Street.
More to come