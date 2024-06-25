Inside Toronto’s slumping condo market

Toronto skyline
Condominiums and the CN Tower are shown along the Toronto skyline on Tuesday, April 25, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

By The Big Story Podcast

Posted June 25, 2024 8:18 am.

There’s a record number of Toronto condominiums on the market right now, and despite record immigration, and an ever-worsening housing crisis, nobody seems to want to buy them.

Diana Zlomislic is a housing reporter for The Toronto Star.

“I think what happens with the central bank, whether they continually reduce the lending rate over the next several months heading into the end of the year, that will make a huge difference to buyers coming back, to prices actually increasing,” says Zlomislic.

So how hard is it to offload a condo in one of North America’s hottest property markets? What happened to all of the motivated buyers? And what does the trend say more broadly about the state of Canadian real estate? 

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple PodcastsGoogle and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

23m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

54m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Top Stories

Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals
Conservatives win Toronto-St. Paul's byelection in upset over Trudeau's Liberals

The Conservatives picked up a significant upset win against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals in the federal byelection in Toronto-St. Paul's riding. Conservative candidate Don Stewart pulled...

updated

23m ago

Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto
Bartender facing additional sexual assault charge after spiking woman's drink at hotel in Toronto

A bartender from Waterloo who was arrested earlier this month for spiking a patron's drink and sexually assaulting them at a hotel in downtown Toronto is facing an additional charge stemming from a similar...

54m ago

Man dead in North York shooting: police
Man dead in North York shooting: police

One man has died after he was shot in North York, Toronto police said. It happened just before midnight on Falstaff Avenue, between Jane Street and Wilson Avenue. Police located one man with gunshot...

2h ago

Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions
Toronto police to share details of investigation into auto thefts, home invasions

The Toronto Police Service (TPS), Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and other GTA police services will update the public today on an ongoing auto theft investigation. Officials will announce the results...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's
Conservatives stun Liberals with federal byelection win in Toronto-St. Paul's

The federal Conservatives picked up a significant upset win over the Liberals, with Don Stewart edging out Leslie Church by just over 500 votes in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's.

2h ago

2:12
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke
14 year old charged with murder in connection to deadly mass shooting in Etobicoke

A 14-year-old boy has been charged by Toronto police in relation to a shooting at a North Etobicoke school in early June that sent five men to hospital, two of whom later died. Afua Baah has reaction from police, who are shocked by the suspect's age.

13h ago

2:10
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?
Make-it-or-break it week in U.S. Presidential race?

From a big debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump to a few crucial Supreme Court decisions, this is shaping up to be a blockbuster week in the race for the White House. Karin Caifa breaks down what's at stake.

15h ago

2:32
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?
Would a Toronto byelection loss spell doom for Trudeau?

Voters are heading to the polls in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul to elect a new MP. Glen McGregor and Cynthia Mulligan discuss what impact the results could have on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

16h ago

0:24
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say
Man critically injured after being hit by bus in Brampton, police say

Peel Regional Police say a man is in life-threatening condition after he was hit by a bus in Brampton.
More Videos