Carney says he and Trump have agreed to ‘intensify negotiations’ amid renewed tariff escalation

U.S. President Donald Trump is slamming Canada with 50 per cent tariffs on several Canadian imports including hockey sticks, wine and cement among other things.

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 21, 2026 11:47 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2026 1:00 pm.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney says he spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday morning and the two leaders have “agreed to intensify negotiations in the coming weeks” amid a renewed tariff escalation.

On Monday, President Trump signed a series of executive orders that would slap a 50 per cent tariff on a wide range of Canadian goods in 30 days.

The new tariffs would not be exempt under CUSMA, Trump’s administration said.

“President Trump is taking action to hold Canada accountable for its continued discrimination against and unreasonable and unequal treatment of U.S. commerce that has burdened and disadvantaged hardworking Americans,” a fact sheet from the White House said, referring in large part to provincial bans on U.S. liquor.

Canada’s supply managed dairy system and quotas on certain U.S. vehicles are also factors.

All provinces have currently banned the sale of U.S. alcohol, with the exceptions of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

When asked on Tuesday if Trump’s latest threats could potentially result in U.S. booze being stocked on shelves again, Carney said it wasn’t his call alone to make.

“The provinces individually took those decisions in response to a series of tariffs that were put in place, and also threats to our sovereignty. Those measures have been supported by provincial citizens … the decision to change that, first and foremost, will be taken by the provinces themselves, each individually, and should only be taken, in my judgement, as part of an overall agreement and that’s what we will work to accomplish,” he said.

When asked if Canada would potentially retaliate with new tariffs of its own if Trump’s 50 per cent quotas come into effect, Carney kept the door open to a plethora of possibilities.

“We will look at all options in terms of how we would respond if they do come into effect,” he said.

“This is part of a negotiation, so the first objective is to get a comprehensive agreement that benefits obviously both countries, that is consistent with CUSMA.”

“We will do whatever it takes and keep all options (open).”

Ford says he’s ‘tired’ of Trump’s ‘bullying’

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he has no plans to restock American-made booze on LCBO shelves, after Trump highlighted the issue as a point of contention in the trade negotiations.

“We can’t keep rolling over for President Trump,” Ford told reporters at a press conference. “We can’t back down. We need a full team Canada approach.”

“We need a plan from the prime minister,” he added. “We need to hit him back as hard as we can. I’m tired of a bully trying to take our lunch money all the time.”

“We need to stand up to the bully,” Ford said of Trump. “We need to hit him tariff for tariff all the way across the board.”

“I’m losing patience,” he added.

“He’s (Trump) nothing but a bully, that’s all he is, and you have to stand up to the bullies in the schoolyard or they’re going to take your lunch money.”

Trump says Canada won’t survive without U.S.

Speaking at the White House Tuesday, Trump that he loves the “people of Canada” but claimed the country needs the United States to survive.

“Canada’s been very, very tough on us over the years, for many years, and no other president’s done anything about it,” Trump said.

Trump added that the new tariffs are separate from his threats to hit Canada with additional levies due to wildfire smoke. He repeated his claim that Canada is not managing its forests properly.

The latest round of threatened tariffs fall under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930.

The White House said Section 338 empowers the president to impose tariffs when a country puts U.S. exporters at a disadvantage relative to exporters in other countries.

With files from The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Mark Carney and U.S. President Donald Trump speak at the G7 working luncheon in Evian-les-Bains, France on Tuesday, June 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Keep it Factual
Add CityNews Toronto as a trusted source on Google to see more local stories from us.
Add as a preferred source on Google
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doctor at SickKids hospital charged with possessing, accessing child sexual abuse material

A doctor at Toronto's prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police. Toronto Police's Internet Child Exploitation...

3m ago

Former Toronto cop Derek McCormick pleads guilty in Project South case

One of the Toronto police officers charged in February in connection to a wide ranging probe into police corruption and organized crime has plead guilty Tuesday to two of the six charges that were brought...

11m ago

'Rip off': Mayor Chow wants to ban 'surveillance pricing' at Toronto grocery stores

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is looking to ban “surveillance pricing” at grocery stores across the city in an effort to curb what she describes as “unfair price gouging” that uses customer’s personal...

3h ago

Toronto Pearson airport unveils new revitalization plan for Terminals 1, 3

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials unveiled the second program as part of a long-term plan to revitalize Terminals 1 and 3.

2h ago

Top Stories

Doctor at SickKids hospital charged with possessing, accessing child sexual abuse material

A doctor at Toronto's prestigious Hospital for Sick Children is facing charges following an internet child exploitation investigation by Toronto police. Toronto Police's Internet Child Exploitation...

3m ago

Former Toronto cop Derek McCormick pleads guilty in Project South case

One of the Toronto police officers charged in February in connection to a wide ranging probe into police corruption and organized crime has plead guilty Tuesday to two of the six charges that were brought...

11m ago

'Rip off': Mayor Chow wants to ban 'surveillance pricing' at Toronto grocery stores

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is looking to ban “surveillance pricing” at grocery stores across the city in an effort to curb what she describes as “unfair price gouging” that uses customer’s personal...

3h ago

Toronto Pearson airport unveils new revitalization plan for Terminals 1, 3

Toronto Pearson International Airport officials unveiled the second program as part of a long-term plan to revitalize Terminals 1 and 3.

2h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
Toronto mayor seeks to ban 'surveillance pricing' at grocery stores

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is looking to ban “surveillance pricing” at grocery stores across the city in an effort to curb what she describes as “unfair price gouging” that uses customer’s personal data to charge more for groceries.

1h ago

2:23
Strong storms on and off across the GTA

Strong storms and thunder is expected to impact regions in the GTA on and off throughout the day.

3h ago

2:25
Thunderstorms start early Tuesday

Rain and thunderstorms are expected all day Tuesday starting early in the morning as some wildfire smoke returns to the area. Kabir Bageria has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

0:45
Arrest made in 2023 fatal shooting at Pickering casino

Investigators with Durham Regional Police Service say they have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a security guard at Pickering Casino Resort nearly three years ago.

23h ago

3:33
Ford lashes back at Trump's tariff threats over wildfire smoke

Ontario Premier Doug Ford lashed back at U.S. President Donald Trump over his tariff threats on recent wildfire smoke that travelled across the border.

July 20, 2026 12:37 pm EST EST

More Videos