Former Ottawa police officer charged in sexual assault case: SIU

Pictured is Uday Jaswal, a former Ottawa police officer who has been charged with sexual assault. (CityNews file photo.

By Natasha O'Neill

Posted June 25, 2024 12:00 pm.

A former Ottawa police officer was charged in a sexual assault case, the Director of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The independent government agency said it has reasonable grounds to believe that Uday Jaswal, the former Ottawa deputy police chief, committed a criminal offence in 2011 against a woman. At the time of the incident he was an inspector.

Jaswal is charged with one count of sexual assault and was arrested by members of the SIU and released on conditions including:

  • Not to communicate with the victim
  • Not to go within 100 metres of the victim
  • Not to possess a firearm, cross-bow, prohibited weapon, restricted weapon, prohibited device, ammunition, prohibited ammunition or explosive substance and to surrender those in his possession

Jaswal was accused of sexually harassing two female Ottawa police officers and sexually harassing and assaulting a female civilian employee of the force. Before his resignation in February 2022, Jaswal was a 20-plus year veteran of the the Ottawa Police Services. In 2016, he took a deputy police chief job in Durham Region, near Toronto.

In 2018 he returned to the nation’s capital and was hired as deputy police chief.

Jaswal is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on July 18.

The SIU said it will not be commenting further on the investigation as the case is now before the courts.

