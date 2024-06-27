2 arrested in alleged minor hockey fundraising scam in Durham Region

A man and woman are facing charges after police allege they raised donations for a minor hockey association they weren’t affiliated with and instead kept the cash for themselves.

Investigators with Durham Regional Police say the two suspects sold booklets they claimed were in support of the Clarington Flames Hockey Association.

But police say the hockey association wasn’t connected with them in any way and received none of the funds raised.

The suspect claimed to be affiliated with a business known as JSMarketing, a police release revealed.

“The Clarington Flames Girls Hockey Association is not affiliated with this business or the suspects and has not received any donations.”

“The coupon books are legit coupon books; however, the proceeds were not ending up with the Clarington Flames and the suspects were not acting on behalf of the organization.”

Robert Ted Kurosad, 53, and Jennifer Batten, 44, both of Oshawa face charges of fraud over $5000 and obtain by false pretense over $5000.