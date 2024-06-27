Saskatchewan ends fiscal year $182-million surplus, below original forecast
Posted June 27, 2024 12:41 pm.
Last Updated June 27, 2024 12:42 pm.
REGINA — The Saskatchewan government says it ended last fiscal year with a $182-million surplus.
Finance Minister Donna Harpauer says higher taxation revenues and the strength of Saskatchewan’s economy helped keep the province in the black.
Saskatchewan had initially forecasted a $1-billion surplus, but larger agriculture expenses reduced that figure.
Harpauer says the province had to spend more on crop insurance payouts to cover last year’s drought.
She says non-cash adjustments related to inflation and pensions also caused expenses to increase.
Harpauer says Saskatchewan has the second lowest net-debt to GDP ratio in Canada and the second highest credit rating.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 27, 2024.
The Canadian Press