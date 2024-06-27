Suspect wanted in connection with east-end Toronto sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers say they are looking for a 34-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation in the city’s east end.

According to a Toronto Police Service statement issued on Thursday, a woman was in the area of Jones Avenue and Dundas Street East on May 25 when she was approached from behind.

Investigators alleged the suspect sexually assaulted the woman before he took off.

Samuel Ampong is seen in undated photos. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

Officers said they were looking for Samuel Ampong in connection with the investigation and noted he is wanted on a sexual assault charge. The statement said sex crimes unit investigators believe there could be additional victims.

The accused was described as having a medium build, black hair, a full beard, brown eyes, and glasses.

Investigators said if he is seen, people should call 911.