Man taken to hospital after interaction with police in Mississauga, watchdog investigating

A man has been taken to a hospital after an interaction with Peel Regional Police officers in Mississauga early Friday, but there are conflicting reports about the extent of his injuries.

A Peel Regional Police (PRP) spokesperson told CityNews in an email statement that officers were called to a property near Elmwood Avenue and Lakeshore Road East, just east of Hurontario Street, at around 1:50 a.m. after receiving reports a man was “in crisis.”

“The male party was safely apprehended and transported to a local hospital with minor injuries,” the statement said.

However, a Peel Regional Paramedic Services spokesperson told CityNews a patient was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. They wouldn’t comment further on the nature of the injuries or the incident.

The exact circumstances leading up to the man being injured, including how they got injured, weren’t immediately clear.

Footage captured by the CityNews chopper showed a large area at and near the intersection taped off by police officers.

The PRP spokesperson confirmed Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), invoked their mandate. A SIU vehicle could also be seen at the scene.

The SIU is an independent, civilian agency that probes incidents where people died or were seriously injured. Investigators also review incidents where sexual assault has been alleged or a firearm was discharged at a person.