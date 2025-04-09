Toronto Public Health begins suspending more than 10,000 students behind on vaccinations

Toronto Public Health has started the process of suspending thousands of students who are not up-to-date with their vaccinations. Michelle Mackey reports.

By Lucas Casaletto and Michelle Mackey

Posted April 9, 2025 5:27 am.

Last Updated April 9, 2025 5:28 am.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) has begun suspending over 10,000 students who are behind on their vaccinations.

Dr. Vinita Dubey, Toronto’s Associate Medical Officer of Health, tells CityNews the lower vaccination rates can be easily traced back to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parents are busy. Maybe they missed it through the pandemic,” said Dr. Dubey. “We know that some families don’t have a family doctor, and that is certainly a barrier, but we also know that vaccine confidence has waned.”

CityNews spoke to some local parents and students about Toronto Public Health’s decision.

“I feel like it’s kind of unfair,” a student said on Tuesday. “I mean, everyone deserves an education, even if you don’t have a vaccine, so you don’t get educated?”

“They should leave them alone; they should have a choice,” one parent said.

Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, students must be current on specific vaccines or have a valid exemption. Those who don’t meet the requirements can face suspensions of up to 20 days.

The action comes amid a resurgence of measles in the province. Ontario has reported 89 new measles cases over the last week, bringing the province’s case count to 661 since an outbreak began in the fall.

“We’re having our largest measles outbreak in decades in Ontario right now, and measles is one of those vaccines that we make sure students are up to date with,” Dr. Dubey said. “We can see the reason for that because if someone with measles came into a school, it would rapidly spread in that school if we did not have high vaccination rates.”

On Tuesday, more than 170 grade 11 students were suspended at 21 Toronto schools. Suspensions will continue to roll out across Toronto high schools until May, and, in contrast to others, some parents CityNews spoke with think that’s the right decision.

“Everybody should be vaccinated if the vaccination is needed; let it be. Everybody should do it,” another parent said.

Last fall, Toronto Public Health reviewed the vaccination records of nearly 25,000 students born in 2008 and found only 26 per cent were up to date. After sending letters to families, that number rose to 59 per cent by February 2025, leaving around 10,150 students still behind.

Toronto Public Health says students can submit their vaccination records, get vaccinated, or provide a valid exemption. If they meet those guidelines, they can return to school.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario government open to discussions with City of Toronto over removal of bike lanes

The Ontario government may be easing off the idea of removing bike lanes from main arterial roads in Toronto as a result of discussions taking place with the city. The Ford government has been working...

11h ago

What Canadians could encounter when crossing the U.S. border

Some Canadians have said they won't be making trips south of the border anytime soon, but for those who are, Global Affairs Canada has updated its advisory for those travelling to the U.S., urging Canadians to...

9h ago

Ontario nurse goes back to the Philippines after immigration struggle in Canada

Two large pieces of luggage are all that’s left to mark the end of a Toronto nurse’s Canadian dream, at least for now. John, whose real name we're withholding because of his immigration status,...

8h ago

Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Octavio Dotel, who pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, was among the dead after a roof...

8h ago

Top Stories

Ontario government open to discussions with City of Toronto over removal of bike lanes

The Ontario government may be easing off the idea of removing bike lanes from main arterial roads in Toronto as a result of discussions taking place with the city. The Ford government has been working...

11h ago

What Canadians could encounter when crossing the U.S. border

Some Canadians have said they won't be making trips south of the border anytime soon, but for those who are, Global Affairs Canada has updated its advisory for those travelling to the U.S., urging Canadians to...

9h ago

Ontario nurse goes back to the Philippines after immigration struggle in Canada

Two large pieces of luggage are all that’s left to mark the end of a Toronto nurse’s Canadian dream, at least for now. John, whose real name we're withholding because of his immigration status,...

8h ago

Octavio Dotel, who once held record of pitching for 13 major league teams, dies in DR roof collapse

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Octavio Dotel, who pitched for 13 major league teams in a 15-year career and won a World Series with the St. Louis Cardinals, was among the dead after a roof...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Bike lane removal could make way for "win-win" solution for all: Chow

Toronto's mayor says discussions are taking place between the city and Ford government to find a compromise with safe space for cyclists. Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria asserts traffic lanes need to return. Mark McAllister reports.

11h ago

2:22
What Canadians should expect when crossing the U.S. border

With Ottawa updating its travel guidance to the U.S., experts share their advice on what Canadians should expect when heading to the border. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

5:19
Canadian business owners on tiny Australian island hit by Trump's tariffs

Caryn Ceolin is joined by Canadian couple Rachel Evans and Jesse Schiller, who are likely the only business owners on a relatively anonymous Australian island to be directly affected by Trump's tariffs.

18h ago

2:27
Local business fighting to save glamping retreat after devastating ice storm

Glen Oro Eco Retreat has been devastated by the ice storm and due to a clause in their insurance, they're paying out of pocket. The family-run business is calling on the province to help. Michelle Mackey reports.
1:47
Man arrested after multiple people injured in Etobicoke collision

A chaotic scene unfolded in Etobicoke on Monday afternoon as up to 11 vehicles were involved in a massive collision sending multiple people to hospital. Melissa Nakhavoly reports.
More Videos