breaking

WestJet mechanics walk off job despite feds imposing arbitration

A WestJet plane waits at a gate at Calgary International Airport in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

By Michael Ranger and The Canadian Press

Posted June 28, 2024 9:22 pm.

Last Updated June 28, 2024 10:19 pm.

WestJet mechanics are walking off the job on Friday night despite the federal government announcing the dispute with the airline was heading to binding arbitration.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) confirmed WestJet aircraft maintenance engineers went on strike as of 7:30 p.m. ET., saying they could not reach an agreement with the airline before the deadline.

“We regret the disruption this will cause, but WestJet is unwilling to negotiate an agreement that would have avoided this unfortunate situation,” reads a statement from the union.

In response to being notified of the job action, WestJet says they are outraged the union is going ahead with a strike despite orders from the federal labour minister that directed the airline and plane mechanics into binding arbitration to resolve their dispute.

“The government has officially stepped in to provide binding arbitration and ensure we get to a resolution,” reads the statement from Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “The only reason for this union to continue with a strike action is to create damage, disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over the July long weekend and to inflict significant costs on our business.”

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan announced the orders on Thursday in a move aimed to avoid a work stoppage that would disrupt thousands of flights for hundreds of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.

O’Regan said he was invoking his authority under the Canada Labour Code to resolve the impasse between the two sides as the clock ticked down. The parties were slated to meet with the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Friday.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal earlier this month and opposed WestJet’s request for intervention by the country’s labour tribunal.

In response, the AMFA served the carrier with an initial 72-hour strike notice on June 17, prompting WestJet to cancel nearly 50 flights last week before both sides agreed to resume negotiations.

The second strike notice came Tuesday amid tense negotiations over a first collective agreement between WestJet and some 680 maintenance engineers.

The Calgary-based carrier had already begun to cancel flights this week, calling off roughly 25 trips on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the possible job action.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

6h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

5h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

4h ago

Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now
Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now

With its lease set to expire on Sunday after failed negotiations with its landlord, it looked like the curtain was about to close for Toronto's historic Revue Cinema. But the show will go on for now...

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible
Toronto Pearson airport screeners reject tentative deal, strike still possible

The Canadian Airport Workers Union, which represents workers at Toronto Pearson airport, announced on June 22 a tentative deal was reached.

6h ago

Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus
Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari removed from Ontario PC Party caucus

A statement issued by Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office Friday morning confirmed he removed Goldie Ghamari from the party's caucus.

5h ago

'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down
'We need new leadership': Pressure mounts for Trudeau to step down

The reverberations from a stunning Liberal byelection loss in the Toronto-St. Paul’s riding continue to be felt, with some former supporters of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau -- including a current member...

4h ago

Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now
Court order stops Revue Cinema eviction for now

With its lease set to expire on Sunday after failed negotiations with its landlord, it looked like the curtain was about to close for Toronto's historic Revue Cinema. But the show will go on for now...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike
LCBO stores will be closed for two weeks if workers strike

With LCBO workers threatening to walk off the job next week, the crown corporation is out with a contingency plan in the event negotiations break down. Shauna Hunt reports.

5h ago

0:36
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus
Premier Doug Ford removes MPP Goldie Ghamari from Ontario PC Party caucus

Premier Doug Ford has removed Ottawa-area MPP Goldie Ghamari from the Ontario PC Party caucus, citing in part "repeated instances of serious lapses in judgment."

8h ago

2:52
Biden and Trump spar in first U.S. presidential debate
Biden and Trump spar in first U.S. presidential debate

Joe Biden and Donald Trump faceoff in the first U.S. presidential debate, sparring over the economy, the border, and golf handicaps. Brandon Choghri reports.

8h ago

2:44
Toronto police concerned over rise in gun violence and escalating tow truck turf wars
Toronto police concerned over rise in gun violence and escalating tow truck turf wars

Tow truck turf wars are heating up and gun violence is on the rise. Shauna Hunt with an update from Toronto police on their concerns over the shootings

2:27
Buses on Spadina impacting more than just vehicle traffic
Buses on Spadina impacting more than just vehicle traffic

One of Toronto's busiest streets is even more congested after streetcar service was suspended until at least December. Dilshad Burman tells us how the change is impacting those trying to get around on two wheels instead of four.
More Videos