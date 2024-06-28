WestJet mechanics walk off job despite feds imposing arbitration

WestJet mechanics are walking off the job on Friday night despite the federal government announcing the dispute with the airline was heading to binding arbitration.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) confirmed WestJet aircraft maintenance engineers went on strike as of 7:30 p.m. ET., saying they could not reach an agreement with the airline before the deadline.

“We regret the disruption this will cause, but WestJet is unwilling to negotiate an agreement that would have avoided this unfortunate situation,” reads a statement from the union.

In response to being notified of the job action, WestJet says they are outraged the union is going ahead with a strike despite orders from the federal labour minister that directed the airline and plane mechanics into binding arbitration to resolve their dispute.

“The government has officially stepped in to provide binding arbitration and ensure we get to a resolution,” reads the statement from Diederik Pen, President of WestJet Airlines and Group Chief Operating Officer. “The only reason for this union to continue with a strike action is to create damage, disrupt the travel plans of thousands of Canadians over the July long weekend and to inflict significant costs on our business.”

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan announced the orders on Thursday in a move aimed to avoid a work stoppage that would disrupt thousands of flights for hundreds of thousands of travellers over the Canada Day long weekend.

O’Regan said he was invoking his authority under the Canada Labour Code to resolve the impasse between the two sides as the clock ticked down. The parties were slated to meet with the Canada Industrial Relations Board on Friday.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to reject a tentative deal earlier this month and opposed WestJet’s request for intervention by the country’s labour tribunal.

In response, the AMFA served the carrier with an initial 72-hour strike notice on June 17, prompting WestJet to cancel nearly 50 flights last week before both sides agreed to resume negotiations.

The second strike notice came Tuesday amid tense negotiations over a first collective agreement between WestJet and some 680 maintenance engineers.

The Calgary-based carrier had already begun to cancel flights this week, calling off roughly 25 trips on Thursday and Friday in anticipation of the possible job action.