Biden says he will ‘respect the limits of power’ after Supreme Court immunity ruling

The U.S. supreme court has ruled that Donald Trump does have immunity for 'official actions' taken while president. Karling Donoghue explains what this means and takes a look at how it may impact the former president's upcoming legal battles.

By Colleen Long And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted July 1, 2024 8:11 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is putting the focus squarely onto Donald Trump following his uneven debate performance last week.

Biden said in remarks Monday following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that granted broad immunity to Trump and other presidents from prosecution that the public had a “right to know” Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. That probably won’t happen now until after the election.

“I know I will respect the limits of presidential power as I have for the three-and-a-half years, but any president, including Donald Trump, will now be free to ignore the law,” he said.

Biden made no mention of the debate or his performance.

