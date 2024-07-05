14-year-old crashes parents’ car in Mississauga, police say
Posted July 5, 2024 8:21 am.
A teen too young to have a driver’s licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents’ car.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401 with a passenger in the car, the 14-year-old rear-ended another vehicle near Mississauga Road. The vehicle the teen was driving then veered off the road, crashed into a ditch and caught fire.
#EB401 E of Mississauga Rd in the collectors – 2 Right lanes and then a left lane blocked for a vehicle fire! pic.twitter.com/XHrjNfYb8q— 680 NewsRadio Toronto Traffic & Weather (@NewsRadioTO) July 5, 2024
The teen and passenger tried to flee the scene but were caught by Mississauga OPP.
They suffered minor injuries and police say charges are pending.
14 years old takes parents vehicle to go get food. The 14 y/o rear ends another vehicle on #HWY401EB, Mississauga Rd. The parents' vehicle ends up in ditch & catches fire. 14 y/o & passenger flee. Caught by #MississaugaOPP.— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 5, 2024
Minor injuries. Charges pending. Updates to follow ^td pic.twitter.com/Bpr1w8PEYF