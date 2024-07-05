14-year-old crashes parents’ car in Mississauga, police say

A teen too young to have a driver’s licence went on an apparent food run in Mississauga on Friday morning in their parents’ car.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say while driving on Highway 401 with a passenger in the car, the 14-year-old rear-ended another vehicle near Mississauga Road. The vehicle the teen was driving then veered off the road, crashed into a ditch and caught fire.

#EB401 E of Mississauga Rd in the collectors – 2 Right lanes and then a left lane blocked for a vehicle fire! pic.twitter.com/XHrjNfYb8q — 680 NewsRadio Toronto Traffic & Weather (@NewsRadioTO) July 5, 2024

The teen and passenger tried to flee the scene but were caught by Mississauga OPP.

They suffered minor injuries and police say charges are pending.