1 arrest, McGill University windows smashed in pro-Palestinian protest

<p>One person was arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at McGill University on Friday night after Montreal police and city workers dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal’s financial district. Police are seen outside a pro-Palestinian protest encampment in Victoria Square in Montreal, Friday, July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 6, 2024 12:30 pm.

Last Updated July 6, 2024 12:42 pm.

MONTREAL — One person was arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at McGill University on Friday night after Montreal police and city workers dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square in the financial district earlier in the day.

City police say protesters gathered at around 8 p.m. at Place Jean-Riopelle and marched roughly one kilometre north toward McGill University’s downtown campus where a separate encampment has been in place since late April. Campus protesters have been demanding the university cut ties with Israel as its war with Hamas continues to rage.

Police spokesperson Véronique Dubuc says a 66-year-old man was arrested for breaking windows at a McGill administration building and assaulting a campus security guard.

She says police used tear gas to disperse the protesters and two officers suffered minor injuries during the police operation, which concluded at around 11 p.m.

Before the protest at McGill Friday night, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the encampment at Victoria Square differed from the one at the university because it was set up on public space.

She said the decision to remove protesters was taken because demonstrators cannot “permanently occupy a public site no matter what the cause.”

McGill president Deep Saini called on the city to remove the encampment on the university’s lower field, but Plante blamed the university for attempting to use the courts to forcibly remove protesters instead of peacefully negotiating with them like the administration of Université du Québec à Montréal.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 692a275d-d8a4-4dd0-9f3a-9b31133cd5f3.jpg, Caption:

One person was arrested during a pro-Palestinian protest at McGill University on Friday night after Montreal police and city workers dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment at Victoria Square in downtown Montreal’s financial district. Police are seen outside a pro-Palestinian protest encampment in Victoria Square in Montreal, Friday, July 5, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

4h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

19m ago

Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

33m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Top Stories

Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October
Court order halting Revue Cinema eviction extended until end of October

A post on the Revue Cinema X account said an Ontario court injunction has been extended until Oct. 30, 2024.

4h ago

LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike
LCBO workers hold rally in downtown Toronto to mark day 2 of historic strike

Thousands of LCBO workers began their first-ever strike on Friday morning, following months of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

19m ago

Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police
Suspect wanted after 2 people assaulted, homophobic remarks made: Toronto police

Toronto police officers said the incident happened near Mount Pleasant Road and St. Clair Avenue East at around 4 p.m. on June 16, 2024.

33m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

Most Watched Today

3:03
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike
A lifeline for local bars during LCBO strike

Owners of small bars and restaurants can breathe a partial sigh of relief as the LCBO announces a small number of stores will continue to serve the industry for single-bottle purchases. David Zura explains why this is important.

19h ago

3:04
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close
LCBO workers officially on strike, forcing almost 700 stores to close

LCBO workers officially hit the picket lines Friday. As Tina Yazdani reports, union leaders say they will not return to the bargaining table unless a Ford government policy is reversed.

19h ago

1:47
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp
Inside the Maple Leafs development camp

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn hears from Leafs prospects at the 2024 development camp.

20h ago

2:29
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean
Hurricane Beryl: Toronto residents and Canadian groups helping Grenada, southeast Caribbean

As Hurricane Beryl hits Mexico, many countries in the southeast Caribbean continue to recover after being hit by the then-Category 5 storm. Nick Westoll has more on efforts in the Greater Toronto Area to help those in need.

20h ago

8:32
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.
TTC adjusts bus route along snarled Spadina Ave.

The TTC announced it is changing the 510 Spadina bus route that is causing frustration for commuters. We speak to TTC spokesperson Stuart Green about what transit users should expect, and when the changes will begin.

22h ago

More Videos