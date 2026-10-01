Weekend need-to-know: Pull an all-nighter at Nuit Blanche this weekend

Art exhibits will be taking over the city for the annual Nuit Blanche festival this weekend. Keep in mind, there are some adjustments on GO Transit lines and the UP Express if you are headed into Toronto. Here’s what’s happening this weekend.

Nuit Blanche

The annual overnight art extraganza is back in Toronto, celebrating 20 years of the event with more innovative exhibits across the city. The theme of this year’s event is “Tomorrow’s Memories.” Here is some of the artwork you can catch this weekend:

UFO – Along Queen Street at University Avenue, you won’t want to miss the sculptural installation of a flying saucer crashing into a vehicle.

– Along Queen Street at University Avenue, you won’t want to miss the sculptural installation of a flying saucer crashing into a vehicle. Garrison Creek – The interactive media installation at Canoe Landing resurfaces a buried Toronto river, features a bioluminescent swarm of ghost salmon driven by a live flocking algorithm.

– The interactive media installation at Canoe Landing resurfaces a buried Toronto river, features a bioluminescent swarm of ghost salmon driven by a live flocking algorithm. Night Market for a Future Garden – A night market stall reimagines a lost Chinatown garden through archival images, community stories and visitor memories at 222 Spadina Road.

– A night market stall reimagines a lost Chinatown garden through archival images, community stories and visitor memories at 222 Spadina Road. 401 Richmond – There will be two floors of exhibition, installations, projections and performances at 401 Richmond over Nuit Blanche’s 12 hours featuring “The T.O. You Don’t Know” which invites audiences to uncover the hidden stories woven into Toronto’s everyday spaces.

– There will be two floors of exhibition, installations, projections and performances at 401 Richmond over Nuit Blanche’s 12 hours featuring “The T.O. You Don’t Know” which invites audiences to uncover the hidden stories woven into Toronto’s everyday spaces. Nuit Blanche Night Market – Over 25 artists and markers will be featured in the night market at Wychwood Barns from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., an outdoor sound and sculptural installation and other interactive activities for all ages.

A full list of exhibits can be found on the city’s website and road closures for the event are listed below.

Run for the Cure

Everyone is invited to particiapte in the Canadian Cancer Society’s CIBC Run for the Cure this Sunday. The fundraiser features a five-kilometre walk/run and a one-kilometre walk/run to accomodate every level of activity.

The event, which raises money for breast cancer research, kicks off at 27 King’s College Circle on the University of Toronto campus at 9:15 a.m. with the run/walks starting at 10 a.m.

For more details on how to attend, you can visit their website.

Picklefest

It’s a pickle lovers’ favourite time of year with the return of Picklefest at Henderson Brewery. Over 60 local vendors will be serving up “bold flavours, wild pairings, and pure brine-fueled fun.”

It begins on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. and runs through Sunday as well. Tickets are still available on their website.

Fall Ravine Festival at Toronto Botanical Garden

Enjoy the beautiful scenery at the Toronto Botanical Garden this weekend at the annual Fall Ravine Festival. There will be music, adventure and education about the ravines and local wildlife.

It starts at 12 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. on Saturday and admission is free.

Legends of Horror

This weekend marks the start of October and we’re officially in spooky season with the launch of Legends of Horror. The immersive Halloween experience will be celebrating its 10th anniversay at Casa Loma with two kilometres of interactive sets across the castle’s lower gardens and underground tunnels.

For more details and to buy tickets, you can find out more on their website.

Fall Home Show

Need new design inspiration for your home? The Fall Home Show is the place to be with over 225 home and lifestyle vendors and experts.

The annual show is happening at the Enercare Centre this weekend from Friday at 11 a.m. to Sunday at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available on their website.

TTC/GO changes and closures

UP Express service adjustments

On Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, there will be no UP Express train service due to planned construction.

GO buses will run direct between Union Station Bus Terminal and Pearson Airport Terminal 1.

There will be no UP Express service at Bloor, Mount Dennis or Weston stations.

Kitchener Line service adjustments

GO trains will run between Mount Pleasant and Mount Dennis GO stations. There will be select GO buses running between Stratford or Kitchener GO and Hwy 407 Bus Terminal. Buses will also replace service between Guelph Central and Mount Pleasant.

There is no GO Transit service at Bloor GO. Click here for more info.

Barrie Line service adjustments

There will be no GO train service on the Barrie line on Oct. 3 and 4. GO buses will run between Allandale Waterfront and Rutherford GO, then direct to Hwy 407 Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Downsview Park GO.

Click here for more info.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Nuit Blanche

Road closures will begin Friday, October 2, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. and will remain in effect until Sunday, October 4, 2026, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

The following road closures will be in effect for the event:

Queen Street West between Bay Street and University Avenue

Bay Street between Hagerman Street and Richmond Street West

Elizabeth Street between Foster Plast and Hagerman Street

Hagerman Street between Elizabeth Street and Bay Street

Albert Street between James Street and Bay Street

Local traffic will be permitted to travel on the following streets:

York Street between Richmond Street West and Queen Street West

Bay Street between Dundas Street West and Foster Place

all of Foster Place

More to come

Gardiner Expressway long-term closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, a stretch of the westbound Gardiner has been reduced from four lanes to three. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

For full traffic and closure updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.