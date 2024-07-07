Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car on QEW in Mississauga

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash on the QEW in Mississauga early Sunday.

According to a post on the OPP Highway Safety Division X account, the incident happened on the westbound lanes of the QEW near Dixie Road at around 4:30 a.m.

The post said the car hit a barrier. It said after the collision, debris was scattered across the highway and multiple vehicles hit the debris.

Pictures shared in the post showed the entire front end of the car destroyed.

Despite the severity of the damage, officers said there weren’t any physical injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the car was charged with impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver faces a 90-day licence suspension (pending conviction) and a seven-day vehicle impound.