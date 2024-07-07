Driver charged with impaired driving after crashing car on QEW in Mississauga

OPP officers shared photos of the car involved in the crash on the QEW in Mississauga early Sunday.
X / OPP Highway Safety Division

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 7, 2024 12:10 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police officers say a 32-year-old Toronto man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash on the QEW in Mississauga early Sunday.

According to a post on the OPP Highway Safety Division X account, the incident happened on the westbound lanes of the QEW near Dixie Road at around 4:30 a.m.

The post said the car hit a barrier. It said after the collision, debris was scattered across the highway and multiple vehicles hit the debris.

Pictures shared in the post showed the entire front end of the car destroyed.

Despite the severity of the damage, officers said there weren’t any physical injuries.

Investigators said the driver of the car was charged with impaired driving and having more than 80 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The driver faces a 90-day licence suspension (pending conviction) and a seven-day vehicle impound.

Top Stories

Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police
Motorcyclist dead, 2 others injured after crash in east-end Toronto: police

Toronto police officers say the crash happened near Brimley Road and Port Royal Trail, near Steeles Avenue East, just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

updated

1h ago

Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto
Man dead after shooting in east-end Toronto

Toronto police say they found a victim suffering from life-threatening injuries in the area of Warden Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

5h ago

WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike week after it ended
WestJet continues to feel the fallout from mechanics strike week after it ended

The two-day work stoppage that began on June 28 forced WestJet to cancel more than 1,000 flights before the end of the Canada Day long weekend.

24m ago

Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair
Weekend need-to-know: Summerlicious begins and salsa takes over St. Clair

Whether you would like to salsa in the streets or taste flavours from around the world, this weekend has got you covered. Keep in mind, there is a TTC and a GO closure in effect this weekend. Salsa...

