Level 1 search ongoing for missing 63‑year‑old last seen in North York

Toronto police say a search is ongoing for a 63-year-old woman named Ann, who was last seen over the weekend in the city’s east end.

Duty Inspector Jonathan Rose briefed reporters at 9 a.m. at the command post set up in the Latvian Canadian Centre parking lot, located at 4 Credit Union Dr.

Rose told reporters on Tuesday that this is now a Level 1 search, the highest priority search for investigators.

“We are canvassing for video… and appealing to the public for any dashcam footage or any video of the area so we can review that,” the duty inspector said.

Ann was first reported missing on Aug. 8, and police say they remain deeply concerned for her safety. She speaks with an Irish accent, Rose noted on Tuesday, and was reported missing by family members.

According to Toronto police, Ann was last seen around 12 p.m. Saturday in the area of Eglinton Avenue East and Victoria Park Avenue. In an update released Monday, investigators added that she was also seen later that day, at 5:53 p.m., near Eccleston Drive and Swift Drive, a residential pocket just east of Victoria Park.

Police released updated photos Monday and renewed their appeal for public assistance.

Ann is described as 5-foot-7, with a slim build and shoulder‑length blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a white top, black pants, reading glasses, and brown running shoes.

Officers from 33 Division have been canvassing neighbourhoods, checking buildings, and speaking with residents. Anyone who has seen Ann or has information is asked to contact Toronto police.