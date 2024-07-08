AirBoss of America Corp. to conduct strategic review of alternatives

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 8, 2024 7:53 am.

Last Updated July 8, 2024 7:56 am.

NEWMARKET, Ont. — AirBoss of America Corp. says it has hired a financial adviser to help in a strategic review of alternatives.

The company says the review may includes acquisitions, divestures and various structural and financing options.

AirBoss noted that there could be no assurance that the process would result in any potential deal.

It added that there is no timetable for completion of the process and that it does not intend to comment further.

The company’s AirBoss Manufactured Products business is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-moulded products to the automotive market and other sectors and a supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology through its AirBoss Defense operations.

The company is also a custom rubber compounder through its AirBoss Rubber Solutions business.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 8, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BOS)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

41m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

17m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

2h ago

Top Stories

A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike
A map of Ontario retailers selling alcohol in the wake of LCBO strike

The provincial government has shared an interactive map designed to connect consumers to thousands of retailers and local alcohol producers during the ongoing Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) strike. The...

41m ago

Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga
Police to announce rewards for info into unsolved shootings of innocent women in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are set to announce a pair of $100,000 rewards for information into unsolved and separate fatal shootings that took the lives of two innocent bystanders in Mississauga. Jackline...

17m ago

Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating
Man fatally shot at Parkdale apartment, police investigating

Toronto police are investigating after a man was fatally shot at an apartment complex in Parkdale. Authorities were called to 145 Jameson Avenue near King Street West just after midnight for reports...

2h ago

Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days
Heat warning issued for Toronto, GTA as it feels close to 40 the next two days

A heat warning is in effect as Toronto, and most of the GTA are set to experience some of the hottest temperatures of the year. Environment Canada says that starting Monday, daytime highs are expected...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:42
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued
Hot and sunny start to the week as heat warning issued

Things are expected to heat up over the next few days with heat warnings in effect as the humidex could make it feel as high as 40. There is a risk of showers and storms come Tuesday evening.

14h ago

2:10
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings
Violent weekend in GTA with at least 5 separate shootings and stabbings

A fatal shooting in Scarborough, a fatal stabbing in Mississauga and shots fired at a group playing basketball in North York. Police in several jurisdictions have had their hands full after a violent weekend across the GTA. Afua Baah has the details.

13h ago

2:12
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario
Don River will soon reconnect with Lake Ontario

A ceremony is scheduled for Monday as the temporary dams isolating the new section of the Don River are removed. David Zura explains.

11h ago

2:00
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough
Residents celebrate 20th annual Taste of Lawrence in Scarborough

The Taste of Lawrence, Scarborough's largest street festival, has taken over part of Lawrence Avenue East. More than 150 vendors are participating in the 20th annual event.

20h ago

2:33
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead
Violence in occupied west bank leaves multiple people dead

Violence continues to rage on in the occupied West Bank where the latest round of Israeli strike has left multiple people dead. Karling Donoghue details the ongoing fighting - and takes a look at where the two sides stand on ceasefire talks.

9h ago

More Videos