Toronto to face ‘torrential downpours’ Wednesday as remnants of Hurricane Beryl move into region

By Patricia D'Cunha

Posted July 9, 2024 2:29 pm.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Toronto and the GTA, calling for “torrential downpours” on Wednesday with rainfall rates of 20-40 millimetres per hour at times.

The warning is in effect from Windsor in the southwest to include the GTA, and extending east to the Quebec border and north to cottage country.

In the warning issued on Tuesday afternoon, the national weather agency said between 40-60 millimetres of rain is expected in the region before it moves out by Thursday.

“Periods of heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Hurricane Beryl will affect portions of southern Ontario beginning overnight or Wednesday morning,” the warning states.

“Although confidence in the exact track of the weather system remains somewhat uncertain, these type of systems in the past have given very high rainfall rates in torrential downpours.”

Environment Canada says rainfall totals will likely vary across the region, with some areas receiving more than 60 millimetres of rain.

The rainfall warning comes as much of Ontario is under a heat warning. A high of 30 C was in store on Tuesday but making it feel more like 37 C with the humidity. The steamy conditions are expected to move out overnight but will likely return by Friday.

